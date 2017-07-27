Blac Chyna And Rumored Boyfriend Mechie PDA On Instagram, Their Steamy Moment Publicized

Blac Chyna and rumored boyfriend Mechie seemed to be getting closer as days go by, especially now that their alleged relationship appear to be becoming more Instagram official with a new steamy photo.

After flaunting her new $300,000-worth luxury car on social media as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Rob Kardashian’s 29-year-old ex-fiancee appeared in yet another Instagram post showcasing one more thing that’s new in her life: Mechie.

According to Hollywood Life,Blac Chyna is receiving lots of love from her new man as proven by the 24-year-old hip hop artist’s recent Instagram post.

Known to his family as Demetrius Harris, the 4EY The Future member is currently a hot topic on social media after he shared a collage of photos dedicated to his rumored girlfriend, Blac Chyna.

The picture, which showed the hip hop artist looking in love with Dream Kardashian’s mommy, was posted late on Wednesday on Instagram for Mechie’s followers to see—and, probably, to make speculations about.

Based on Hollywood Life’s report, the sweet moment between Blac Chyna and rumored boyfriend Mechie was captured by paparazzi while the two were out and about, and fans are absolutely loving it.

In fact, after the rapper posted the photo, people quickly went on to express their approval via comments on the social media photo sharing platform.

This Not A Bad Picture lol ???????????? #Golden✨ A post shared by Mechie (@mechiesocrazy) on Jul 26, 2017 at 5:56pm PDT

“The HATE come with this life! DON’t fold or pay attention to it. At the end of the day it’s just YOU AND HER…” one fan wrote.

“Awww… Treat her right Meechie! You seem like a great guy!!” another added.

Prior to this post, rumors about Blac Chyna moving on with Mechie has already been circulating, thanks to an Instagram video shared by the 29-year-old model herself.

According to a report from the Daily Mail last week,Mechie and Chyna were getting cozy after shooting a music video for Nicki Minaj’s latest single, “Rake It Up.”

The footage, which is no longer available on Instagram but has since been captured and shared on YouTube, featured the rapper kissing Rob’s ex. It also showed Mechie’s new “BC” tattoo at the back of his ear.

In Touch Weekly said Rob claimed that the clip was sent to him by Chyna and went on to criticize his baby mama for being with different men and not even spending time with their daughter.

“Hahahaha. Chyna just sent me this video saying happy Fourth of July, what a crazy person,” he wrote.

“Come spend time with your daughter instead of f—ing me and then this dude right after. [You] need help.”

Dreamy A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 24, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

What do you think of this new development on Blac Chyna and rumored boyfriend Mechie? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Maury Phillips/Getty Images]