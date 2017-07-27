Hold Your Dragons On The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Offs, HBO Wants To Concentrate On The Original Series First

When news broke that HBO were considering multiple Game of Thrones spin-offs, the fanbase got excited. However, HBO is going on the record now to say that they are currently concentrating fully on the original series for the time being.

Game of Thrones is such an epic show, based on an expansive universe created by George R. R. Martin, that fans were disappointed to find out the TV series would conclude with Season 7. However, there was a concession: Game of Thrones spin-offs. Fans cherished the thought that their favorite show would live on after Season 7 with the advent of new series’ based on the original. However, HBO are asking fans to reign in their dragons and settle back to enjoy Seasons 7 and 8 of Game of Thrones before getting invested in the spin-offs.

And, as HBO’s president of programming, Casey Bloys, says, the network wants to concentrate on the original series of Game of Thrones before branching out.

“I don’t want to do anything with a spin-off or anything that detracts or distracts from that,” Casey Bloys revealed.

“The No. 1 priority in all of this is the final season of Game of Thrones.”

Season 7 of Game of Thrones will run at only seven episodes, and the final season will contain a mere six episodes according to Deadline. In theory, this means there will be more time to develop the Game of Thrones spin-off series. However, several episodes from the remaining seasons of Game of Thrones will be extended. The final two episodes of Season 7, for example, are running for 71 and 81 minutes consecutively according to Screen Rant. The rest of this season will feature episodes that run at 59 minutes or more. So, while there are fewer episodes, HBO still have their hands full when it comes to content.

While there were originally rumored to be five Game of Thrones spin-offs, there are currently only four on the table, according to Bloys. But, HBO will not be concentrating on these until the original series concludes. Of these four, though, only one is likely to be selected.

“We’ll be lucky to get one that hits,” Bloys said.

While it is unclear what sort of spin-off it will be, fans are told not to expect to see any familiar faces from the original series as HBO aims to explore the further reaches of George R. R. Martin’s vast universe.

Once selected, it will be at least a year before fans get to see the new spin-off series on TV.

Season 7 of HBO’s Game of Thrones will return on Sunday, July 30, with Episode 3, titled “The Queen’s Justice.”

The synopsis for this episode is below.

“Daenerys holds court. Tyrion backchannels. Cersei returns a gift. Jaime learns from his mistakes.”

[Featured Image by HBO]