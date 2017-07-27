Corinne Olympios, DeMario Jackson To Reveal All In Chat With Chris Harrison

Everyone has really been wondering what went down with Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson on Bachelor in Paradise. There was a big scandal and both have talked a little bit, but they haven’t revealed all just yet. According to ET Online, Corinne and DeMario are going to sit down to have a tell-all chat with Chris Harrison about what happened while they were filming.

Chris Harrison has plans to interview Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson together so that they can tell their side of the story. After Bachelor in Paradise stopped filming, DeMario and Corinne didn’t go back again even though other people who were on the show returned. They were invited but decided to just move on.

Chris doesn’t feel like this will be part of the Bachelor in Paradise reunion show. Instead, he thinks that it will be its own special or at least interview that is just for these two. Chris said he expected it to be a good interview, but after the way that DeMario Jackson acted on The Men Tell All taping, Chris isn’t so sure that it will go well.

He is promising that all will be explained. There have been a lot of rumors and very little information coming out, but Chris says that they will share the details in the interview. Chris says that what happened was very confusing and it will all come out, but there are a lot of layers to the story. It even confused him a bit.

???? A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Jul 3, 2017 at 8:44pm PDT

So far, Chris Harrison hasn’t revealed when this interview will take place, but the fans really do want to see it and hear all from Corinne and DeMario. Everyone is hoping to finally get some answers about what really went down that caused the show to stop filming. This interview could be something that airs at the start of season, which the fans would love to see before the entire show so they know what is really going on when it airs.

Happy 4th! #USA1776 ???????? A post shared by DeMario Jackson (@demariojackson_) on Jul 4, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

Are you interested to hear what DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios have to say? Do you wish they had returned for the rest of the Bachelor in Paradise filming? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of The Bachelorette on Monday nights on ABC.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]