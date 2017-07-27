‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Tessa Makes A Shocking Confession, Jesse Rats Out Cane To Billy

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that tense moments are ahead for Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) on Friday, July 28. Jesse, the man who fixed the footage for Cane in Hollywood, reappears demanding more money for his silence. Billy (Jason Thompson) will find something that gives him a new reason to hate Cane. Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) confesses something shocking to Marah (Camryn Grimes).

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Sharon (Sharon Case) will express her concerns about Noah’s (Robert Adamson) new business venture. She isn’t sure she likes the idea of him working harder. Noah assures his mom that he is handling the stress well and she has no reason to worry about him.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) grows suspicious after Jesse arrives at her home looking for her father. She knows her dad is already in plenty of trouble and not in place to take another emotional hit.

Jesse demanded $25,000 for his silence but Cane ran into a problem — he doesn’t have the money. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Jesse decides to take the juicy tip to Billy and tell him that Cane hired him to “fix” the tape, so Victoria (Amelia Heinle) had no other choice but fire him.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Jesse offers a juicy scoop to Billy for a price. The spoilers don’t say if Billy pays for the tidbit, but somehow, he figures out what Cane did to try to get him fired in Hollywood. Apparently, after learning about it, Billy rushes off to fill Victoria in, and they plot their next move.

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Tessa will pull Mariah aside to talk to her privately. Tessa will tell her there’s something she needs to get off her chest before their trip. While the pals have great chemistry, it’s pretty unlikely that Tessa will confess to having romantic feelings for her. She will probably tell her that she values her friendship and appreciates the time they spend together. It really doesn’t matter what her “secret” is; just the fact that Tessa opened up to Mariah will strengthen their bond.

