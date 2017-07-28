‘Dance Moms’ Season 8: Chloe Lukasiak Unsure To Join Former ALDC Members Again, Too Busy For Lifetime Show?

When Dance Moms first aired back in 2011, it instantly became everyone’s obsession. So despite its recent bad press, courtesy of Abby Lee Miller’s fraud and money laundering cases, the hit reality dance television series was still picked up for another season. However, fan favorite Chloe Lukasiak did not give a promising response when asked if she will be back to do another installment.

The 16-year-old television personality has already expanded her brand after leaving the show back in Dance Moms Season 4. But Chloe Lukasiak revealed that when she found out that her former Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC) Junior Elite Competition Team members were back on the East Coast in Season 7, she wanted to go and visit them. Since the teen missed competing as well, the talented star decided to be a part of the Lifetime show once again.

Now, Dance Moms Season 7B is officially picked up and Chloe Lukasiak is coming back to join the rest of the cast. But when asked if she will return for Dance Moms Season 8, the young star seemed to be unsure about it since all of the ALDC girls have already started their individual careers outside the show.

“I think the girls and I are all going in different directions and we’re really at the beginning of our careers, so we’ll have to see.”

Just like Maddie Ziegler, Chloe Lukasiak also rose to fame after joining the original cast of Dance Moms. The Lifetime show became so big that it paved way for the girls and led them to bigger and better opportunities.

But unlike the Book of Henry actress, Chloe Lukasiak was not Abby Lee Miller’s favorite student. Her mom Christi Lukasiak was too vocal for the terror dance teacher’s taste and she was not happy about it.

The Dance Moms resident mentor was known for punishing the kids when she felt that their moms were not behaving well. Unfortunately for Chloe Lukasiak, her mom and Abby Lee Miller just can’t seem to agree with a lot of things that resulted in unending screaming matches.

However, Christi Lukasiak and the 50-year-old dance instructor had their last argument in Dance Moms Season 4 when Abby Lee Miller took things further and mocked Chloe Lukasiak for having a “lazy eye.” The below-the-belt comment was the last straw for the mother-daughter tandem and they did not return in the next episode.

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Images]