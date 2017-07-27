‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers: What Goes Down On ‘Men Tell All’ Special?

It is almost time for The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All special. Reality Steve has done a great job of spoiling it once again. Steve went to his blog to share exactly what you should expect to go down on the show. One big twist is that three guys won’t be there. Normally, they do The Men Tell All after it is just down to two guys, but at this point, Rachel Lindsay still has Eric, Peter, and Bryan left.

Lee and DeMario will both be there, which of course is going to cause some drama. Four of the guys will get called up to the hot seat and those guys are Dean, Adam, Kenny, and Lee. Dean hasn’t even talked to his dad at all since he was on the show. They will surprise Kenny by bringing his daughter out on the stage, which will cause Kenny to break down in tears.

A big portion of this show is going to be about Kenny and Lee and how they can’t get along. Everyone saw that Kenny ended up paying more attention to Lee than he did Rachel on their two on one date, which caused a lot of problems for the date. While DeMario was in the hot seat, they don’t talk about Bachelor in Paradise at all, just his time on The Bachelorette. He actually says that he barely knew the ex-girlfriend that showed up and that the producers set him up. The thing is they may decide not to show this on the episode.

Of course, they show the bloopers as usual. Rachel Lindsay will come out and talk to the guys. It really does sound like it wasn’t a very interesting episode. The fans are going to get to see a bit more about Adam and Rachel’s relationship since most of it was edited out of the show. Fans are going to miss seeing Eric, Peter, and Bryan on the show, but they will probably all be on After the Final Rose or at least the final two will be.

Happy Happy Birthday to my fairy godmother better known as @chrisbharrison!!!! Wishing you the happiest of days! Thank you for always telling me what I did AND didn't want to hear! Your advice, honesty, support and humor is invaluable! #bachelornation #thebachelorette #dallas A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Jul 26, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

Are you excited to see how The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All goes down? Who do you think that Rachel Lindsay will pick? Sound off in the comments section, and don’t miss the new episodes of The Bachelorette on Monday nights on ABC.

The Cool Kids…#lavibes A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Jul 14, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]