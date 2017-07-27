Cleveland Cavs Rumors: Kyrie Irving Trade To Suns Close? Eric Bledsoe Working Out With LeBron James

The drama continues with the Cleveland Cavs rumors of a Kyrie Irving trade to another team. The speculation has been fueled by the fact that Kyrie said he wants out of Cleveland because he no longer wants to play alongside superstar LeBron James. Now there are reports indicating that LeBron is going to be working out with his newest teammate, guard Derrick Rose, as well as another guard this coming week. Could this be a sign of a major deal coming soon to send Irving to a new destination?

The report from ESPN‘s Chris Haynes earlier today noted that LeBron will be working out in Las Vegas this coming week. He’s invited new teammate Derrick Rose to join him. However, he’s also invited Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe. The Suns player has been linked to some of the ongoing trade rumors involving LeBron’s unhappy sidekick Kyrie Irving. Bledsoe has stated several days ago that he loves “everything about” the area he’s in now, but that he also wants to win. The Suns were among lottery teams last season due to their losing record and ended up with Kansas’ Josh Jackson as the No. 4 overall pick.

Speaking of Jackson, it seems that Phoenix considers the rookie star as “untouchable” in terms of a possible deal with the Cavaliers. However, Eric Bledsoe is a strong possibility. Beyond Bledsoe, Phoenix also seems capable of offering at least another young star from their team, as well as a future draft pick. The Cavs could certainly use those sorts of assets, especially with the possibility that they’ll be dealing Kyrie Irving and also losing LeBron James at the end of the season. Once “The King” leaves, it’s back to the drawing board in Cleveland.

However, the NBA website reported that Cavs’ owner Dan Gilbert believes the Irving-LeBron drama has been overblown, and that Irving will still be part of the team moving forward.

“Right now Kyrie Irving is under contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers for two or three years, depending on the last year,” Gilbert said. “As of now he’s one of our best players and sure, we expect him to be in camp.”

So the Cavaliers organization truly has the upper hand in this situation. Kyrie Irving really has no leverage when it comes to demanding which team he plays for since he still has at least two years left on his contract with the team. The Cavs, if they are pitched an ideal trade package, could trade Irving to any team they choose, and it may not be one of Irving’s preferred destinations. The All-Star guard ranked the San Antonio Spurs at the top of his list, with the Knicks, Heat, and Timberwolves also on that short list.

With that said, is LeBron James giving Eric Bledsoe an audition? Bledsoe isn’t considered a better player than Irving, but he’s certainly not a bad addition to the Cleveland Cavs’ roster either. The former Kentucky point guard has seven years of NBA experience and averaged 21.1 points, 6.3 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game last season with the Phoenix Suns. His numbers have increased significantly since he was added to the Suns’ roster, so just imagine how much he might benefit from playing alongside LeBron James.

[Featured Image by Christian Petersen/Getty Images]