Jinger Duggar’s Husband Jeremy Vuolo’s Latest Sermon Claims Donald Trump Has ‘Authority Of God’

Jinger Duggar’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, recently livestreamed his latest sermon in the Grace Community Church Laredo official Facebook page. While the reality TV star’s message discussed a good number of issues, one particular segment in the sermon has managed to get a strong reaction from members of the social media platform. According to the Counting On star, government heads are delegated by the Lord. With this in mind, leaders like Donald Trump actually have the “authority of God.”

Interestingly, Jeremy also mentioned North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the same segment of his sermon. During his discussion, the ex-soccer player-turned-preacher stated that the controversial head of the reclusive Communist state had been given God’s authority over his people.

“People are ordained to governmental positions. Donald Trump has been delegated or given the authority of God. He’s been ordained in that position. Kim Jong Un is delegated with the authority of God. He’s been given authority from God.”

Quite unsurprisingly, Jeremy’s reference to POTUS being specially ordained and given authority over the American people received strong reactions from members of his church and other Duggar fan pages, such as Duggar Family News: LINAPAH. Some even poked fun at the idea of Donald Trump being given the Lord’s authority.

“Donald trump has been given the authority of God? Couldn’t God have chosen a better candidate?” one commenter wrote.

“It will be God’s hand when (POTUS) gets impeached, too, right?” wrote another commenter.

While Jeremy’s sermon did include segments about controversial world leaders being given God’s authority, however, the reality TV star also made it a point to state that leaders who abuse their power would face certain judgment. According to Jeremy, government leaders are not only given power, they are also given a lot of responsibility. If they cannot balance these in a fair and proper manner, there would be consequences.

“When men abuse their power, God is going to judge them for this. Height and responsibility, because He gave them, He delegated them a power that was His to delegate. So they had a greater responsibility, and they squandered it. They’re gonna pay for that.”

Jeremy Vuolo has recently stirred some controversy due to his sermons attacking other religions, specifically the Roman Catholic Church. In a particularly fiery lecture, the ex-soccer player bashed the Catholic Church, alleging that the religion is preaching an “opposite Gospel.”

Last week, Jeremy’s sermon incited strong reactions from social media as well, after the preacher and reality TV star bashed a prolific Christian author and former pastor who aired his support for same-sex marriages. Apart from this, Jeremy also defined marriage as a relationship that is between a man and a woman alone, as stated in a previous report from The Inquisitr.

Jinger has such beautiful and expressive eyes! ???? A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Nov 4, 2016 at 12:29pm PDT

Jeremy Vuolo and his wife, reality TV star Jinger Vuolo, are featured in the 19 Kids and Counting spinoff series, Counting On, which is expected to begin its newest season later this year.

[Featured Image by Jeremy Vuolo/Instagram]