Did Anthony Scaramucci Reveal Reince Priebus To Be White House Leaker? Mooch Hints Trump Knows Leaker Identity

Anthony Scaramucci, Trump’s new White House Communications Director, may have once again hinted that White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus is the White House leaker. In a teasing interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo Thursday morning, Scaramucci was careful not to name Priebus directly, stating that he has a “very good idea” of who the senior White House leakers are, reports CNBC. However, when Cuomo pressed him on his recent tweet mentioning Reince Priebus, his response may have revealed more than he was willing to tell.

When Cuomo questioned Scaramucci on why he tagged Priebus in a tweet about a leak of his financial disclosure that was used in a Politico story, Scaramucci replied, “He’s the chief of staff. He’s responsible for understanding and uncovering and helping me do that in the White House, which is why I put that tweet out last night.” When further pressed on whether he thought Priebus was a leaker, Scaramucci stated that the press focused on Reince because they knew who the leakers were, explaining

“When I put out a tweet and I put Reince’s name in the tweet, they’re all making the assumption that it’s him because journalists know who the leakers are.”

He followed this comment with a challenge to Priebus, imploring that if he “wants to explain that he’s not a leaker, let him do that.”

The Gateway Pundit claims that Scaramucci already reported Priebus to the FBI, citing a tweet made by National Journal politics editor Josh Kraushaar in which he stated that Scaramucci contacted the FBI about Priebus, backing up a claim made by New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza that Priebus was suspected by Scaramucci of leaking the information.

In case there's any ambiguity in his tweet I can confirm that Scaramucci wants the FBI to investigate Reince for leaking. — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) July 27, 2017

.@RyanLizza reports on CNN that Mooch already contacted the FBI about Reince // not just a threat (as he said in Tweet) — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) July 27, 2017

In the much-discussed Wednesday tweet, Scaramucci stated “In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony. I will be contacting @FBI and the @TheJusticeDept #swamp @Reince45.” Interestingly, the post was later removed.

Now, a Politico reporter is claiming that Scaramucci’s financial info was readily available and did not need to be leaked. However, the issue of White House leaks has gone on long before Scaramucci took the helm as White House Communications Director, with President Trump tweeting back in March “The real story that Congress, the FBI and all others should be looking into is the leaking of Classified information. Must find leaker now!”

Scaramucci on White House leaks: "There are people inside the administration that think it is their job to save America from this president" pic.twitter.com/WqSYkpwoXf — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) July 27, 2017

In the CNN interview, Scaramucci stated that he and Reince Priebus “were brothers” but curiously referenced the biblical story of Cain and Abel, reports Politico. This reference to the Book of Genesis figures is interesting considering that Cain killed Abel. Scaramucci, speaking to CNN‘s Chris Cuomo, was quite obtuse on the subject, remarking that

“Some brothers are like Cain and Abel. Other brothers can fight with each other and get along…I don’t know if this is reparable or not, that will be up to the president.”

Anthony Scaramucci has reportedly had a large amount of tension with Reince Priebus, with Priebus working with other White House officials to block Scarmucci’s appointment to the White House Communications Director job. Politico reports that Priebus ally Sean Spicer resigned from his Press Secretary job as soon as it was revealed that Scaramucci would be getting the director role.

.@Scaramucci dares Reince Priebus to prove he's not a leaker! For months, Reince has been suspiciously quite! #TRUMP https://t.co/SSN7k0tWZY — Trump Super PAC ???????? (@TrumpSuperPAC) July 27, 2017

Scaramucci also suggested at the end of the interview that President Trump himself knows who the leakers are. It remains to be seen whether Scaramucci or Trump will seek public retaliation against Preibus for any suspected White House leaks.

[Featured Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]