NFL Rumors: Colin Kaepernick, Robert Griffin III Could Get Interest From Ravens After Joe Flacco Injury

The NFL rumors are finally looking up for Colin Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III, with reports that one of them could be headed to the Baltimore Ravens after Joe Flacco just went down with an injury that might keep him out of the early part of this season.

Kaepernick and Griffin have both had difficulty finding a team this offseason, showing just how far the former Super Bowl starter and Rookie of the Year respectively have fallen off. Each has been passed up again and again as teams find other options to compete for backup roles, including the Los Angeles Rams who just traded for Cardale Jones.

But that could soon be changing after Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco suffered a setback in a disc issue he has been dealing with in his back. As SB Nation reported, Flacco could miss anywhere up to six weeks, which would put him out at the start of the season at the high end. The Ravens will be forced to turn to backup Ryan Mallett, who has appeared in 19 games in his five season including eight starts.

Baltimore is reportedly comfortable going that route, but behind Mallett is the untested Dustin Vaughan, who has yet to make it beyond a practice squad. It is likely the Ravens will seek out another quarterback, even if just to bring another body into training camp.

That has led to rumors that the Baltimore Ravens could be interested in either Colin Kaepernick or Robert Griffin III. As SB Nation noted, Kaepernick could have the inside track after playing for John Harbaugh’s brother Jim in San Francisco. Kaepernick also has ties to the new Ravens senior offensive assistant, Greg Roman, who was Kaepernick’s offensive coordinator in San Francisco for Kaepernick’s best seasons, which included the team’s Super Bowl berth.

There may be little risk to bringing Colin Kaepernick, USA Today noted, especially since Joe Flacco may end up being ready before the start of the NFL season.

Flacco has only missed six games in his nine-year NFL career. https://t.co/Hx6GmS7SKF — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) July 27, 2017

But at the same time, Colin Kaepernick would certainly bring negative media attention that Robert Griffin III would not, which could be especially important given that either would likely serve a backup role behind Ryan Mallett. And while the NFL rumors are churning, the Baltimore Ravens have not given any real indication that they are looking seriously at either quarterback.

[Featured Image by Harry How/Getty Images]