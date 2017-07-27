‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Chad Discovers The Truth About Dario And Abby’s Marriage, Gabi Feels Used

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, July 27, reveal that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will find out the truth about Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso) and Abigail’s (Marci Miller) marriage. Someone lets him in on the secret that the relationship is fake, which leads him to try to stop the two from leaving town together. After it is all said and done, will Gabi (Camila Banus) step aside and let “Chabby” reunite?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the NBC soap opera.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Gabi Hernandez will find out that Dario was arrested. She will also be informed that Dario and Abigail’s marriage is fake. Even though she loves Chad on Days Of Our Lives, spoilers tease that she will feel he deserves to know the truth. Gabi will tell him everything she knows about Dario and Abby’s fake relationship.

This will result in Chad wanting to talk to Abigail. However, by the end of the week, he discovers that Dario and Abby are leaving Salem together. He is confused and wants to know exactly why they are fleeing town. Chad will ask his ex-wife why she is doing it and she responds with brutal honesty that she is doing it for him.

As fans know, Chad has no clue that Dario has a photo of him kneeling over Deimos Kiriakis’ (Vincent Irizarry) dead body. Dario is using it to blackmail Abigail on DOOL. Abby and Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) were rushing to remotely delete the image, but Abe Carver (James Reynolds) took Theo’s laptop. Abe nearly saw the picture, but thanks to Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams), he never opened the computer.

As for “Chabby” on Days Of Our Lives, spoilers tease that Chad will try to stop Abby from leaving with Dario. The two men get into an argument and Abigail tries to calm them both down. Then, Dario gets the bright idea to try to run over Chad with a car. However, he ends up hitting Abigail when she shoves her former lover out of the way.

On Wednesday’s episode of DOOL, Chad and Gabi got into a huge fight over Abigail’s ring. When Gabi first found it, she thought it was for her. However, she quickly realized after talking to Chad that it actually belonged to his ex-wife. She went to bed angry, hurt, and confused.

Deep inside, she knows that Chad’s heart belongs with Abby. After Abigail is hospitalized and fighting for her life, she will most likely do the right thing and step aside, especially after she hears Chad telling his unconscious ex-wife that he is still in love with her. It will end up making Gabi feel like she was being used by Chad DiMera.

What do you think is going to happen with Gabi, Chad, and Abigail on Days Of Our Lives?

