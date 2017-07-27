Jon Stewart To Return To Stand-Up With HBO Special

Since stepping down from his hosting gigs on The Daily Show, Jon Stewart has been living a quiet life. He has made random appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, but nothing too extreme. In light of recent events in the country, Stewart seems like someone a lot of people are missing. Fans don’t have to miss him any longer, however, as Jon Stewart is set to return to television with his first comedy special in 20 years.

Yes, fans have been missing Jon Stewart on The Daily Show and it feels like this presidency would be the perfect chance for Stewart to give his take on things on a daily basis. While he has been missed, he is not forgotten, especially by HBO. Back in 2015, Stewart signed a four-year production deal with HBO. Since then, nothing has come out of it — that is, until now.

Thanks to this new deal announced by HBO at the TCA summer press tour, Stewart will be making his return to television and to stand-up comedy. His last special was called Jon Stewart: Unleavened and aired on HBO in 1996. Over 20 years later and Stewart is ready to come back and use some of those old jokes again.

“I’m really thrilled to be able to return to stand-up on HBO. They’ve always set the standard for great stand-up specials. Plus, I can finally use up the last of the Saddam Hussein jokes left over from my first special.”

Besides the comedy special, Stewart will also be back in the fall, as he hosts the “Night of Too Many Stars” all-star benefit for NEXT For Autism. The event will be presented live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 18. This special will feature stand-up performances, short films, and sketches, and all proceeds go to help autism schools, programs, and services.

On November 18, Jon Stewart will host #HBO’s Night of Too Many Stars benefit to support @NEXTForAUTISM. #TCA17 pic.twitter.com/lfoDxsLFYa — HBO (@HBO) July 26, 2017

While 20 years is a long time to wait in between comedy specials, it looks like HBO is just glad to have Stewart back and working again, as HBO programming head Casey Bloys talked about.

"We're excited to bring Jon to the network with this pair of specials. We've all missed his uniquely thoughtful brand of humor."

Jon Stewart was supposed to produce a short-form digital animation project for the network after signing in 2015. However, HBO scrapped those plans back in May, but said they would be pursuing other options with Stewart. It looks like they found those other projects for now.

