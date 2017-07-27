Chester Bennington Shows No Sign Of Drug Use At Time Of Death In Palos Verdes Home , Sources Say

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington does not appear to have used drugs prior to his death last week, authorities revealed.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that investigators have found no obvious signs of drug use at the time of Chester’s death while conducting a search at his house.

Authorities confirmed that there was no trace of illegal substances or prescription drugs at Bennington’s home in Palos Verdes Estate. This led to assumptions that the 41-year-old rock star was not under the influence of drugs when he committed suicide.

However, earlier reports revealed that a half-empty bottle of alcohol was found in the bedroom where Chester’s body was discovered hanging. Investigators are now awaiting toxicology reports that will determine whether or not Bennington ingested any form of substances before he took his own life.

Bennington has always been vocal about his drug use, which includes acid, meth, cocaine, and more. The Linkin Park vocalist also openly admitted that he has a history of alcohol addiction, adding that he was once a “full blown, raging alcoholic.”

Chester went to rehab for his drug and alcohol addiction after marrying his second wife Talinda in 2005. He also credited his bandmates for their intervention that helped him defeat his own demons at that time.

Recently, the Los Angeles police released the tape of a 911 call audio reporting about Chester’s suicide. The calm yet terrified driver informed the dispatcher that he had pulled up at Bennington’s house to pick him up for a scheduled photo shoot. Upon his arrival, the singer’s housekeeper frantically told him that she found Chester’s lifeless body hanging in a bedroom.

During the chilling 911 call, the terrified housekeeper can be heard wailing in the background as she made a separate call to inform Chester’s wife, Talinda Bentley.

The audio clip, which was over two minutes long, also revealed that Bennington has been hanging for hours before being discovered by his housekeeper, adding that the singer was already cold when he was found.

Following Chester’s untimely death, Linkin Park has officially canceled their upcoming tour. Live Nation confirmed that The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour will be put on hold to commemorate the death of Bennington.

The tour’s promoter also announced that refunds are available.

“We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington. The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been canceled and refunds are available at point of purchase. Our thoughts go out to all those affected.”

[Featured Image by Victor Chavez/Getty Images]