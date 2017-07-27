Watch ‘Midnight,Texas’ Online And Catch Up On The New NBC Supernatural Hit Series

NBC’s newest show looks like it’s going to be a hit and if you missed Midnight, Texas’ Monday premiere, you can watch it on-demand and online. Based on the book series by True Blood author Charlaine Harris, Midnight, Texas is already a popular success. The show features the lives of many supernatural characters who live in the Texas town Midnight, a safe-haven for those who don’t fit in with society due to their abilities. The show airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. Check local listings for time and station channel in your area.

With an A-list cast, you’ll quickly feel as if you’re watching a premium cable series and not a broadcast television program when watching Midnight, Texas. With newcomers like Midnight, Texas joining hit shows like This is Us, it’s easy to see why many feel NBC is reclaiming their former glory as the king of network programming. You can watch Midnight Texas, online and on-demand at HULU, the official NBC website and through subscription-based cable and satellite providers.

Midnight, Texas currently has an 8.0 IMDB rating, which is rather impressive for a new series. On HULU, Midnight, Texas has a 4.8 out of 5 rating. If early numbers, critical reception, and the positive feedback on social media networks are an indication, Midnight, Texas is going to be a huge success and may be a strong, early contender for a second season pickup.

NBC has a number of ways to watch programming online, on demand and through various digital platforms. First, those in certain locations may have access to NBC live. This service enables people to watch shows streaming live online via the web or electronic device. You can see if your area gets NBC live by clicking the link. The NBC app is available on a wide array of platforms and gives users access to top shows such as This Is Us, Days of Our Lives, The Blacklist, Blindspot, and more. Check out the NBC app here and see if you can download it to your device, mobile application, or smart phone.

Welcome to #MidnightTexas. Meet your neighbors TONIGHT at 10/9c on @NBC. ????????????????✨ A post shared by Midnight, Texas (@nbcmidnighttexas) on Jul 24, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

Miss last night's premiere of #MidnightTexas ? View here if you ain't afraid of no ghosts ????https://t.co/ula7yHEkyI pic.twitter.com/KQB3Qz9HIz — Francois Arnaud (@francoarno) July 25, 2017

