Duggar Family Prohibits Bikinis, Dancing, And A Lot More

The Duggar family has a lot of rules aimed at keeping their members modest. Jinger has been making headlines for breaking their dress code several times, and Joy-Anna and Austin recently admitted to breaking an important courtship rule. Here are some of the rules that prevent the Duggars to do a lot of things, per In Touch Weekly.

No bikinis allowed

The Duggars are only permitted to wear modest swimwear to keep their bodies away from sinful eyes. No bikinis, no swim trunks. Jana Duggar explained on Counting On that they always want to be modest and that includes not exposing body parts that “shouldn’t be exposed.”

This adds to the dress code the family is following, wherein the girls of the family are not allowed to wear pants. So people freaked out when Jinger Duggar broke that rule and came out wearing shorts. Most recently, she wore pants and high heels. But since her husband Jeremy Vuolo approves of “modest pants,” Jinger is allowed to wear them now and she’s technically not breaking family rules now. Jeremy reportedly even bought Jinger a pair of Levi’s as soon as they got married.

always tough to say goodbye to great friends Laredo ✈️ NYC A post shared by James | NYC Shutter Clicker ???????? (@songer1228) on Jul 25, 2017 at 3:19pm PDT

No dancing

The Duggar kids can play musical instruments, but they are not allowed to dance because they believe that some modern music are overly sexual. According to Jill, it wasn’t necessarily a rule but a family decision not to dance because they don’t want to stir up desires.

“We don’t want to stir up desires, just different things that, um, cannot be…righteously fulfilled, that cannot be, um, I don’t know, so, anyway, our family has chosen not to dance.”

No TV, magazines, and social media

For a large brood appearing on national television, the Duggars ban TV and magazines at home. According to In Touch Weekly, if they want to watch their own show, they would have to have a watch party at a friend’s house. The Duggar kids are also not allowed to have any social media account until after they got married.

No full-frontal hugs, dates without chaperone, and alone time with sibling of the opposite sex

While courting, the couples are only allowed to have side hugs because full-frontal hugs between unmarried couples are considered an abomination. Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth accidentally broke this rule when Joy accepted Austin’s proposal. They defended themselves, saying that they are only humans.

“We’re humans and sometimes we don’t always abide perfectly by our rules.”

It's all about that look in her eyes. A post shared by Austin Forsyth (@theaustinforsyth) on Mar 17, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

Courting couples are also not allowed to go on dates without a chaperone, so whenever they want to go out, they need to bring a parent or an older sibling. Jim Bob once said that supervised date prevents things to go the wrong way. Speaking of a precaution, Jim Bob and Michelle reportedly imposed a rule wherein siblings of the opposite sex could not be alone together. This is presumably a result of Josh Duggar’s molestation scandal that included four of his sisters as victims.

[Featured image by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images]