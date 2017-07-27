‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Stars Filmed Live In Florida, Share Some Things You Didn’t Know About Savannah Chrisley

Now that it’s been confirmed that Chrisley Knows Best is, in fact, coming back for another season, the stars of the show are making the promotional rounds to let the fans know that they’re coming back again to thrill us all.

The family’s latest stop was in the Tampa area of Florida, and a few outlets caught them in the act while they were filming.

The Tampa Bay Times was on hand when Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were filming for the show. While it wasn’t directly stated that the Chrisley family was in town to shoot the show, the outlet pulled some permits that confirmed that the reality show — which will be in its sixth season — was on hand for filming.

“It makes sense that the Chrisleys were in town. Savannah Chrisley is set to debut her line of clothing line featuring inspirational messages, Faith Over Fear, this week on HSN, which is headquarted St. Petersburg. She’ll appear on the home shopping network’s The List with Giuliana Rancic on Thursday night at 9.’

The outlet further confirmed that the Chrisley Knows Best stars filmed at Strands of Sunshine and La V restaurant in downtown St. Petersburg, but they couldn’t get more details about what they were filming.

Todd and Nanny Faye are all smiles this summer! #ChrisleyKnowsBest ????: @toddchrisley pic.twitter.com/hjr9wTwC3m — Chrisley Knows Best (@Chrisley_USA) July 17, 2017

According to Just Jared Jr., the Chrisley Knows Best stars will be next seen gathering around Savannah, who will be debuting her line of clothing this week.

The outlet also had a chance to exclusively speak to Savannah, who is promoting Faith Over Fear all this week, and they talked about some little-known facts about the rising starlet.

For example, did you know that Savannah hopes that, one day, actress Reese Witherspoon plays her in the movie about her life? Savannah said that the movie about her life would be a comedy, because she’s “THE legally blonde.”

She also said that she and her dad have a tradition of going to a Kenny Chesney concert every year. “My dad has taken me every year since I was about 8 years old!” she said.

What do you think of the latest Chrisley Knows Best news? Will you be tuning in to the sixth season?

