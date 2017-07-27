Henry Cavill Takes To Instagram To Discuss His Mustache and ‘Justice League’ Reshoots

Reshoots for the upcoming Justice League movie have been dragging on for quite some time, mostly due to the schedules of its stars. With so many big names in one film, it makes sense that there may be some scheduling conflicts when it comes time to do final editing work on a film. One of the stars who has had some schedule issues to deal with is Henry Cavill, and while he may be Superman in the DCEU, outside of Warner Bros. he has a role in the newest Mission: Impossible film. It is this role which has led to some issues, considering the actor grew a rather impressive mustache for the part.

According to a report from IGN, it would seem that Paramount is not letting Henry Cavill shave his mustache and this is forcing Justice League to have to digitally remove the hair from the actor’s face. With talk circulating about his mustache, the actor took to Instagram in order to basically address the issue. However, Cavill chose to be a bit more tongue-in-cheek when it came to discussing the entire situation, as he wrote his message alongside a picture taken from the set of one of his movies.

In the post, Henry Cavill makes it clear that he plans to set the record straight on his current mustache once and for all. He says that the image that he has posted along with the message is not from the set of the sixth Mission: Impossible movie, but is instead a weapon that was devised to combat his now infamous mustache. According to the actor, the weapon comes courtesy of both Paramount and Warner Bros., and that there has in fact been no real discussion over removing the mustache from his face for the Justice League reshoots. Instead, there is a campaign to attempt to put an end to the mustache once and for all.

While it is clear that Henry Cavill is having fun with the rumors about his mustache and the Justice League reshoots, the fact is Superman does not have facial hair in the DCEU. This means that in terms of his scenes needing to be reshot, the studio is, in fact, having to digitally remove the mustache in order to make things work while he is still filming his Mission: Impossible scenes. Although his mustache may not be a part of Justice League, fans of Cavill will get to see the now infamous facial hair on the big screen when M:I 6 hits theaters July 27, 2018.

[Feature Image by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images for Huawei]