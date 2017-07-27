Prince Harry Introduces Meghan Markle To Kate Middleton For First Time, Strong Sign That Proposal Coming Soon

Prince Harry finally introduced his longtime girlfriend Meghan Markle to Kate Middleton, a step that insiders believe signifies that an engagement is coming soon for the royal couple.

The two have been dating for nearly a year and reports indicate that they are planning for their future, with an engagement considered a foregone conclusion. But Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also been very private about their romance, giving few public indications where they’re heading and leaving insiders to fill in the blanks.

One of those insiders just delivered a major story, telling the Express that Prince Harry finally introduced Meghan to his sister-in-law, Duchess Kate.

“Australian news channel 9News has reports the Suits actress also met Princess Charlotte, two, during the meeting,” the report claimed. “Kate and Meghan are said to have met a couple of days ago at Kensington Palace in London during one of the actress’s many visits to her boyfriend Harry.”

The report added that Meghan gave Kate a dream diary, which is used to record thoughts and dreams. The meeting could be a good sign that the two are moving closer to an engagement, with new reports that Prince Harry may be ready to propose as early as next month.

Friends say loved-up Prince Harry could propose to girlfriend Meghan as early as NEXT MONTH https://t.co/VFmulYQo7q — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) July 20, 2017

Prince Harry is getting ready to get down on one knee for Meghan Markle.???? https://t.co/vuu9ZNkBNa pic.twitter.com/jNJbGMUFbX — E! News (@enews) July 21, 2017

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already gotten to know each other’s families, with Meghan introducing Harry to her father much earlier in the relationship.

It may not have all gone too smoothly. The Express reported that Camilla Parker Bowles, Harry’s stepmother, tried to warn Meghan Markle from getting too serious in a relationship with Prince Harry.

And there could be other tensions within the family. An earlier report claimed that Queen Elizabeth II would not give Harry her blessing to marry Meghan, with the queen reportedly concerned that Meghan was an American, and a divorced one at that.

“It’s awful,” a source told OK Magazine. “Harry is now faced with the choice between his country and the woman he loves.”

Prince Harry is fifth in line to the throne, and will continue to get further away if Prince William and Kate Middleton have any more children. Harry has also said he has no desire to be king of England, and instead yearns for a quieter life.

If he is forced to choose, Prince Harry has reportedly decided to stick with the woman he loves. The OK Magazine report went on to add that Harry was willing to give up his royal life to marry Meghan Markle, and another report from Radar Online claimed that the two were already looking at houses in Hollywood.

[Featured Image by Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images]