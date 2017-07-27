Scott Disick ‘Flirting, Kissing Mystery Woman’ Amid Bella Thorne Reconciliation Reports

Scott Disick has been seen making out with a mystery woman just weeks after it was claimed he had reconciled with Bella Thorne.

According to The Shade Room, Scott Disick was partying at 1 Oak in Las Vegas, and from what onlookers had seen, the reality star made it no secret that he arrived at the nightclub with a female companion.

At first, fans had just assumed that it was a friend of his, but as the twosome started kissing, it was evidently clear that Scott Disick might have formed a new relationship.

A source, via Hollywood Life, explains by saying that Scott Disick was very affectionate toward the woman he was spending time at the nightclub with; they kissed, hugged, and clearly didn’t care who was looking at them.

Of course, this has made people wonder what the situation is with Bella Thorne, who Scott Disick was spending quality time with in New York City just over a week ago.

Following their disastrous time in Cannes, back in May, while the duo was reportedly still dating, all came to an end when Scott Disick allegedly cheated, causing Bella to end the relationship and fly back to Los Angeles.

Since then, however, it seems as if Scott Disick was able to make things right with the actress.

It still doesn’t explain how Bella would feel to now see Scott Disick making out with yet another woman, just over a week after the duo spent time together in the Big Apple.

Disick has made it known that he’s single, despite all the things that are written about him. If that’s the case, then fans can’t fault him for partying and kissing other women, but if he’s still dating Thorn, it would be a different situation.

And I'm back A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jul 20, 2017 at 8:48pm PDT

Bella hasn’t addressed the photos and video footage of Scott Disick making out with a new woman at 1 Oak in Las Vegas, nor has she been seen out and about with the TV personality since the images were posted on social media.

On the road again A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jul 20, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT

It’s unclear what the future holds for Scott Disick and Bella, but it seems as if their one-time relationship is officially over now that the actress sees her former beau has no interest in remaining loyal.

