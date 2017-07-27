Usher Joins James Corden On ‘Late Late Show’ For ‘Carpool Karaoke’

James Corden was back with a new segment of “Carpool Karaoke” on The Late Late Show last night and his special guest was Usher. Not only did they sing some of Usher’s classics, but they also happened to do their good deed of the day in the whole process. Check out the Usher Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show with James Corden below.

Despite Usher being in the news lately for allegedly paying a woman $1.1 million after reportedly giving her herpes, that was not a topic of discussion during the Late Late Show segment. However, how could you not think about it when the duo sang “Burn?”

To kick things off, they sang “Yeah!” and things were definitely getting pumped up in that car. This is when James and Usher decided to hit up a parking lot instead and we saw Usher give Corden some dance lessons, so he could look good next time he walks into a club. Corden could not get rid of his Broadway roots though, as he was shaking those jazz hands and Usher told him to “take the fosse out of it.”

After getting back in the car, the duo then sang “Burn,” and Usher was impressed by Corden’s falsetto. Usher realized where they were located, which just happened to be by his Hollywood Walk of Fame star, so they went back to find it and clean it. Of course, they took some photos with the star and with fans.

After singing some of “Caught Up” with a car next to them, Usher talked about becoming a vegan. However, he admitted to still loving beef and chicken and recently had some thin-sliced beef, which Corden said does not make him a vegan.

The highlight of the segment had to be when James Corden and Usher came across a couple guys pushing a car in the middle lane down the road. They asked if they needed help, and of course they did. So, James and Usher got out of the car and helped push it to a nearby parking lot, which Corden said was the most exercise he has gotten in a long time.

Feels good to be back home. pic.twitter.com/i22fiq0uL5 — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) July 17, 2017

Overall, it was a more mild Carpool Karaoke segment but still enjoyable, and Usher definitely has some moves, which you can see below.

[Featured Image by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images]