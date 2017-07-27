WWE Rumors: Surprising Favorite To Win Universal Championship Fatal 4-Way Match Next Month?

The latest WWE rumors for the SummerSlam 2017 pay-per-view could reveal a surprising winner in the Fatal 4-Way match for the Universal Championship. In less than a month, Brock Lesnar is scheduled to defend his title against three of the toughest competitors from the WWE Raw brand. Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman will all do battle with the top prize on the line. “The Beast” has worn the championship belt since he defeated Bill Goldberg at WrestleMania 33, but will he still be wearing it after SummerSlam ends?

According to the latest report from Cageside Seats, two of the competitors in that main event will get together in the ring this coming weekend. Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe are scheduled to have a rematch at a SmackDown house show at Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena this coming Saturday. Fans may be wondering why they’re appearing on a show for the “blue brand,” but it’s more so because the arena they’re performing in will officially close as of July 30, 2017. Detroit is transitioning to a new arena for its sports teams and events, so WWE is giving a proper send off.

They’ll also fight at a house show in Tampa next month. Joe and Lesnar have fought before at Raw‘s last pay-per-view, with Brock emerging the winner in their main event title fight. A lot of fans wanted to see Samoa Joe walk out with the Universal Championship but WWE seemed to believe it was too soon in his career. Joe will likely have his day as champion in the future, but it doesn’t appear that future will be at SummerSlam. That leaves two other competitors, one of whom seems close to capturing the WWE Universal Championship based on his recent run and constant push by the company.

Braun Strowman has been on a monstrous run once he broke away from The Wyatt Family and became a solo act on Raw. He’s yet to get a one-on-one shot at the roster’s top prize. There were even rumors that he was penciled in to take on Lesnar at SummerSlam, but then it appears plans may have changed. Strowman was sidelined several times to deal with nagging injuries or medical procedures. He’s back now and part of the title picture again.

Roman Reigns is “the man” in the eyes of the WWE and many fans are expecting him to be the big winner at SummerSlam. Some people thought it would be a straight up Reigns vs. Lesnar main event, with Reigns going over. However, the betting odds floating around online may indicate something else. Right now, various online sports books including 32 Red Sport are listing their odds for who will win the Fatal 4-Way at SummerSlam 2017. As of this report, there aren’t just four names listed either. A fifth superstar is actually part of the listing.

As it stands, the Universal Championship match odds have current champion Brock Lesnar as the favorite at 1 to 4 odds. That could mean “The Beast Incarnate” is going to be holding onto that title a bit longer than anticipated if the odds prove correct. He’s followed by Roman Reigns with odds of 5 to 4, and then Braun Strowman at 7 to 2 odds. Samoa Joe is last in terms of those announced for the match, with his odds at 11 to 2 to win the Universal title.

In a curious side note, the betting odds also list a fifth possibility for who will be holding the title at the end of the WWE SummerSlam 2017 pay-per-view. That’s none other than “Superman” himself, John Cena. The sports book gives Cena 20 to 1 odds to be the Universal Champion once the show has ended. Cena is a free agent after all, but if he’s going to face Jinder Mahal for the WWE World Championship, the sports books will probably take his name off the Universal title odds list.

WWE fans, who do you predict will be the WWE Universal Champion once the SummerSlam pay-per-view is over?

[Featured Image by WWE]