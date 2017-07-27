Audrey And Jeremy Roloff: ‘LPBW’ Stars Share Baby Girl’s Due Date, Asks For Parenting Advice From SM Followers

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are arguably the most passionate couple in TLC’s Little People, Big World. Since the two were first featured as a pair in the hit reality TV show, Audrey and Jeremy have been madly in love with each other. Now, with a baby girl on the way, the attractive, fun-loving and social media-active LPBW couple is getting ready to welcome the newest member of their young family.
In a recent post on her official Instagram page, Audrey Roloff shared her pregnancy’s due date with her followers. In a lengthy post that discussed her life’s journey, her passion for writing and her gratitude for having found the love of her life, Audrey also shared an interesting tidbit about her ongoing pregnancy. While discussing the new house that she and husband Jeremy Roloff recently bought, Audrey finally provided her social media followers with the official due date of her upcoming baby girl.
“We just bought our first home which we turned into a project, and we are hoping it’s finished in time for the arrival of our first baby, a daughter, due on August 31st!”
As it turns out, baby Jackson’s cousin is due at the end of the coming month. Thus, Little People, Big World fans could expect the arrival of yet another insanely adorable Roloff baby very soon. Some of Audrey Roloff’s followers in the social media platform have noted, however, that the reality TV star might not need to wait until August 31 to give birth to her baby at all.
“In 2012 my son was due on August 31st as well! I had him August 16th. ☺️ I wish you the best of luck, being a mom is the absolute best,” one commenter wrote.
It's been a while since I've introduced myself on here! Audrey Mirabella Roloff here????????Just a freckle-faced frizzy redhead who’s passionate about motivating women to ALWAYS believe in the MORE that is within them through Christ. I'm a messy, clumsy and broken child of God. I grew up downhill ski racing and competed as a collegiate distance runner at Oregon State, majored in business makerting and entrepreneurship, and lead Young Life. Through running, I developed my life mantra “Always more” which I used to write on my arm before every race. It was my reminder throughout the race that no matter how tired I was, I ALWAYS had a little bit MORE through Christ – Ephesians 3:20. I'm a big time journaler and basically have my life and prayers recorded from age 8- now. Journaling grew my passion for writing, and in college I started a blog to share my faith and life at aujpoj.com. I did the whole cooperate America thing, but eventually worked up the guts to quit my 9-5 and pursue writing and my mission with ALWAYS MORE by launching a clothing line and devotional @shopalwaysmore I'm married to the most Godly, patient, creative, and capable man I know. Last year, my farmer husband @jeremyroloff and I started a marriage ministry targeted towards younger couples over at @beating50 Our hope is to play a part in reviving covenant marriages, and inspiring husbands and wives to ALWAYS give MORE than average to their relationships. Recently, we published a devotional book/journal called #NavigatorsCouncil check it out! I'm a barre3 instructor, soon to be mamma living in the Pacific Northwest. Lover of lipstick, camping, railroad tracks, cream in my coffee, essential oils, and my calico kitty – Pine. Every October, my husband and I work at his family's pumpkin patch – @rolofffarms and throughout the year film for this crazy tv show that my husband has been on since he was 12… #LPBW We just bought our first home which we turned into a project ????and we are hoping it's finished in time for the arrival of our first baby, a daughter, due on August 31st! Thanks for following my life through these tiny squares ????#journeyofjerandauj #beating50percent #shopalwaysmore #alwaysmore
Apart from sharing her upcoming baby’s official due date, Audrey and husband Jeremy Roloff also did something special and rather surprising with their followers in the official Beating 50 Percent Instagram page. Instead of advising their social media followers, the young couple asked the LPBW and #Beating50Percent community for useful tips in raising a child.
The pair’s post has been received warmly by the Little People, Big World community in social media, with commenters applauding the couple for being humble enough to admit their inexperience in child-rearing. Needless to say, the couple has been showered with a deluge of parenting advice from their Instagram followers.
“Best advice: Cherish every moment, fully rely on God, sleep when they sleep and always put your marriage first!” one commenter wrote.
“It’s ok to not be ok. It’s ok to have a baby that may cry for no reason. Love one another, do not forget to take “me” time and spouse time,” wrote another commenter.
Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are very active on issues of marriage, with the pair founding #Beating50Percent, a movement that aims to establish and foster a healthy relationship among couples. The couple recently released the Navigator’s Council as well, a book which helps couples communicate with one another. So far, both #Beating50Percent and the Navigator’s Council have proven to be quite successful.
We are 5 weeks out from parenthood and we can hardly believe how rapidly this new season of life is approaching us!!! To all the moms and dads who are #beating50percent we would love it if you would share some of your best advice to new parents in the comments! Not only will your insight and encouragement bless us, but we hope it will bless this community and couples who may also be on the brink of parenthood like us! Please share ????#stayingido #beating50percent #journeyofjerandauj pc: @dawn_photo
Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are featured in Little People, Big World, which is set to air its latest season later this year.
[Featured Image by TLC]