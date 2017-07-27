Audrey And Jeremy Roloff: ‘LPBW’ Stars Share Baby Girl’s Due Date, Asks For Parenting Advice From SM Followers

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are arguably the most passionate couple in TLC’s Little People, Big World. Since the two were first featured as a pair in the hit reality TV show, Audrey and Jeremy have been madly in love with each other. Now, with a baby girl on the way, the attractive, fun-loving and social media-active LPBW couple is getting ready to welcome the newest member of their young family.

In a recent post on her official Instagram page, Audrey Roloff shared her pregnancy’s due date with her followers. In a lengthy post that discussed her life’s journey, her passion for writing and her gratitude for having found the love of her life, Audrey also shared an interesting tidbit about her ongoing pregnancy. While discussing the new house that she and husband Jeremy Roloff recently bought, Audrey finally provided her social media followers with the official due date of her upcoming baby girl.

“We just bought our first home which we turned into a project, and we are hoping it’s finished in time for the arrival of our first baby, a daughter, due on August 31st!”

As it turns out, baby Jackson’s cousin is due at the end of the coming month. Thus, Little People, Big World fans could expect the arrival of yet another insanely adorable Roloff baby very soon. Some of Audrey Roloff’s followers in the social media platform have noted, however, that the reality TV star might not need to wait until August 31 to give birth to her baby at all.

“In 2012 my son was due on August 31st as well! I had him August 16th. ☺️ I wish you the best of luck, being a mom is the absolute best,” one commenter wrote.

Apart from sharing her upcoming baby’s official due date, Audrey and husband Jeremy Roloff also did something special and rather surprising with their followers in the official Beating 50 Percent Instagram page. Instead of advising their social media followers, the young couple asked the LPBW and #Beating50Percent community for useful tips in raising a child.

The pair’s post has been received warmly by the Little People, Big World community in social media, with commenters applauding the couple for being humble enough to admit their inexperience in child-rearing. Needless to say, the couple has been showered with a deluge of parenting advice from their Instagram followers.

“Best advice: Cherish every moment, fully rely on God, sleep when they sleep and always put your marriage first!” one commenter wrote.

“It’s ok to not be ok. It’s ok to have a baby that may cry for no reason. Love one another, do not forget to take “me” time and spouse time,” wrote another commenter.

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are very active on issues of marriage, with the pair founding #Beating50Percent, a movement that aims to establish and foster a healthy relationship among couples. The couple recently released the Navigator’s Council as well, a book which helps couples communicate with one another. So far, both #Beating50Percent and the Navigator’s Council have proven to be quite successful.

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are featured in Little People, Big World, which is set to air its latest season later this year.

[Featured Image by TLC]