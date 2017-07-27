Taylor Swift Reportedly Furious Over Harry Styles’ ‘Dunkirk’ Box Office Triumph: Jealous Over Success?

Taylor Swift is jealous over Harry Styles helping his latest movie, Dunkirk, pull in a hefty amount of ticket sales from its first three days since its release, it’s been reported.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, the former One Direction star saw numbers reach up to $50.5 million in North America while another $55.4 million was made worldwide, which easily beat its estimated goal of $90 million for its three-day opening.

The celebrity gossip site speculates that since Taylor Swift has yet to star in a blockbuster movie, she’s furious that her ex-boyfriend is doing better than her as an actor, adding that she’s filled with jealousy because of it.

A source tells the outlet that Taylor Swift has tried relentlessly to be taken seriously as an actress, having made it no secret that she would love to star in more films in the near future.

But it seems that any role Taylor Swift takes on to play, the movies never happen to do as well as she would have hoped — at least not as well as Harry’s new film.

From Valentine’s Day to The Lorax and The Giver, none of these movies have come close to the critically acclaimed box office hit that is Dunkirk.

Considering that this is Styles’ debut as an actor for a feature film is only said to make things worse for Taylor Swift, the site claims, instigating that the singer is also stunned by the fact that her former beau managed to work with Christopher Nolan.

It’s further stressed that the reason why Taylor Swift would be so upset about the success Harry has had with his first movie would most likely be over the supposed fact that she still hasn’t gotten over the “Sign of the Times” hitmaker.

An insider tells CDL that Taylor Swift still has feelings for her ex-boyfriend and the fact that she continues to see him winning in every field he ventures in continues to give her the impression that he doesn’t need her in any way.

As for a reconciliation between the two, it doesn’t seem as if Harry is interested in ever getting back with Taylor Swift. He’s happy to have moved on.

