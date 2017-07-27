‘BB19’ Spoilers: Kevin Spills The Blindside Plan, Will Jessica Use Her Temptation To Save Ramses?

BB19 spoilers tease that Kevin Schlehuber may have ruined the blindside that many Big Brother fans have been looking forward to for the past few days. For some reason, Kevin decided to spill the blindside plan to Jessica Graf, and it sent her into panic mode.

To recap Week 4, Cody Nickson won the Battle Back competition, allowing him to re-enter the Big Brother game. Jessica won the HOH competition and nominated Josh Martinez and Ramses Soto for eviction. She also won the POV challenge and decided to keep the nominations the same. Ramses should leave the BB19 house but, thanks to Kevin, the blindside will not be a surprise.

Flashback to 4:48 p.m., Kevin cornered Jessica in the bathroom downstairs. Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that Kevin whispered to Jessica that the other side of the house is trying to flip the vote. He adds that the only reason he told her is he’s from Boston, thus an honest and loyal guy.

Big Brother 19 spoilers state that Kevin mumbles that it doesn’t matter about the vote since she has “that thing” to protect her. Of course, Jessica lied about the power of the Hexing Halt Temptation, which will probably be cleared up during the live show.

According to Online Big Brother, Jessica freaks out after her chat with Kevin. She knows that she could be in trouble and she will feel responsible if Ramses leaves tomorrow night. Jessica begs Christmas Abbott and Elena Davies to vote Josh out tomorrow because she has a bad feeling that Ramses will be voted out.

Big Brother 19 spoilers suggest that Alex Ow and Jason Dent may vote to keep Josh, even though they have promised Jessica that they’d vote to evict Josh. She admitted that she is nervous and isn’t sure who is telling her the truth.

SO much bait 'n switch in this pantry temptation/curse convo ???? (she outright denied having it – she can do that) #bb19 pic.twitter.com/3voHLj0d6u — hamsterwatch #bb19 (@hamsterwatch) July 26, 2017

Flashback to 2:23 p.m., Paul chatted with Jason and said that Elena and Mark could be working with Jessica. Apparently, they (Elena and Mark) walk in on conversations and listen, but never say anything that could be used against them. Big Brother 19 spoilers state that Paul suggested that’s why they have to keep Josh–he’s a number for them.

The BB19 house is completely crazy right now. Jessica and Cody work hard to secure the votes to keep Ramses, while Paul feels confident that Josh will stay.

Big Brother fans, who do you think will go home Thursday, July 27 —Ramses or Josh? Share your opinion in the comments section below about the Big Brother live feed spoilers.

[Featured Image by CBS]