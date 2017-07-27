‘Hawaii Five-0’ Will Never Be The Same After Daniel Dae Kim And Grace Park’s Exit

Even though Hawaii Five-0 has always been a sure hit for CBS, the departure of Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park has definitely affected the American action police procedural television series one way or another. Fans were so disappointed with the network that they didn’t feel the need of watching the show anymore despite the new revelation that a beloved character is returning in Season 8.

Hawaii Five-0 creator, Peter Lenkov, has officially confirmed that a fan favorite will be returning to reprise his role in Hawaii Five-0 Season 8. When a fan asked Lenkov if Chris Vance (Harry Langford) will be back on the show, the creator did not beat around the bush and revealed that the rogue MI-6 agent will indeed be a part of the upcoming installment.

“He’s baaaaaaaaaaack,” Peter Lenkov teased the fans on Twitter on Wednesday.

Despite this new update, most fans are not moved at all. A lot of the Hawaii Five-0 viewers still can’t accept the fact that Daniel Dae Kim (Chin Ho Kelly) and Grace Park (Kono Kalakaua) have already departed from the hit series. Many were so heartbroken with their exit that they have decided to not continue on supporting the show anymore.

Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park left Hawaii Five-0 over a salary dispute. The stars asked to have equal pay as their co-stars, Alex O’Loughlin (Steve McGarrett) and Scott Caan (Danny “Danno” Williams), but their request was obviously not granted.

As if that’s not enough heartache, rumors were swirling that Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan might also be off the show soon. Reports revealed that Danny Williams might be ready to shift career and Steve McGarrett might not even survive Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 at all.

With one major character opting to retire and one main character suspected to die soon, many believe that Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 could be the last installment of the beloved show. This is definitely not the first time that the CBS series has faced cancellation rumors. Hawaii Five-0 Season 7 was thought to be the last season after the change of time slot left the show with disappointing ratings.

Fortunately, Peter Lenkov slammed the whispers and speculations that Alex O’Loughlin’s character will face death soon, noting that it’s not going to happen at all. However, the creator has yet to comment regarding the fate of Scott Caan’s character.

