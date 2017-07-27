‘Vikings’ Season 5: Floki Doesn’t Care Who Rules In Kattegat, But The Actor Who Plays Him Does

Floki suffered terrible losses in Season 4 of History Channel’s Vikings. However, moving forward into Season 5, the actor who plays him, Gustaf Skarsgard, reveals more about Floki — including who he thinks should rule in Kattegat if anything were to happen to Lagertha.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 5 of History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

Floki is an interesting character in Vikings. The boat-maker has always been very close to Ragnar (Travis Fimmel), even when they had their differences. However, Ragnar is gone now, and, so too is Floki’s wife, Helga (Maude Hirst). With these devastating losses, it seems Floki will let the gods take him where they will in Season 5 of Vikings. In the Season 5 trailers, it is revealed Floki will head out, alone, on a boat of his own design. In the history books, a Viking called Floki discovered Iceland, and it seems likely this is the path History Channel’s Floki will also be taking in Season 5 of Vikings.

However, up until this point, Kattegat has been Floki’s home. So, will the rulership of this town have any impact on Floki moving forward into Season 5, especially if something were to happen to Lagertha? According to Gustaf at the San Diego Comic-Con Vikings panel this year, Floki doesn’t really care who runs Kattegat now that he is leaving.

When he was asked about who he would like to see take over leadership in Kattegat, Gustaf considered two of the contenders, Bjorn and Ivar, and decided Floki probably didn’t care.

“I think where Floki is, at this point in the story, he’s beyond the mundane dealings with who’s going to become the next king. He’s lost everything… He’s leaving this world behind… He’s submitted himself to the will of the gods. That’s were he’s at in the season, and through into the new one”

However, Gustaf has his own feelings on who should rule Kattegat if anything should happen to Lagertha in Season 5 of Vikings. He based his decision on the sons who were also present at San Diego Comic-Con: Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) and Ivar (Alex Hogh).

Even though Floki was instrumental in training Ivar to the Viking ways, Gustaf decided Bjorn would make a better leader.

“I think Bjorn would make more sense,” Gustaf explained. “Because he’s not a psychopath.”

Although, he did also point out that maybe Floki would not be okay with this choice, because of that one time Bjorn had Floki arrested and chained up.

History Channel has also released the official synopsis for Season 5 of Vikings.

“Season 5 begins with Ivar the Boneless asserting his leadership over the Great Heathen Army, while Lagertha reigns as Queen of Kattegat. Ivar’s murder of his brother Sigurd sets the stage for vicious battles to come as Ragnar’s sons plot their next moves after avenging their father’s death. Bjorn follows his destiny into the Mediterranean Sea and Floki who is suffering from the loss of his wife Helga, takes to the seas submitting himself to the will of the Gods. This season is full of startling alliances and unbelievable betrayals as the Vikings fight to rule the world.”

Season 5 of Vikings will premiere on the History Channel on Wednesday, November 29.

