Kardashian Rumor Bombshell: Outlet Accuses Rob Kardashian Sr. Of ‘Incest,’ But Is It True? [Report]

The Kardashian family has been in the rumor mill cycle for, perhaps, as long as we can remember (and God bless Ryan Seacrest, whose bank account undoubtedly rings every time there’s a new story published on the family). But, this latest bombshell Kardashian rumor is, no doubt, sure to get the blogosphere reeling.

According to OK! Magazine, the latest Kardashian rumor suggests that Rob Kardashian, Sr. — the late patriarch of the family, who is best known for his work as a defense attorney in the OJ Simpson murder trial — was engaged to his third cousin.

That’s right: friends of the family recall that Rob Kardashian, Sr., and his third cousin, Denice Shakarian, were real-life “kissing cousins.”

“Shortly after he filed for divorce from Kris Jenner, he began cozying up to H. B. Halicki’s widow and even introduced her to his friends. His friend Kenn Gulliksen recalled meeting Denice, calling them ‘kissin’ cousins.'”

If the name H.B. Halicki sounds familiar, it’s because he’s best known as the so-called “Car Crash King,” and he directed the film Gone in 60 Seconds starring Nic Cage. Denice, for her part, rebooted the film in 2000 and put Jerry Bruckheimer at the director’s helm (a fine choice of a director, indeed).

Further fueling the latest Kardashian rumor, according to Radar Online, is the testimony of Kenn Gulliksen, Rob Kardashian Sr.’s friend and pastor. It was the pastor, in fact, who called the couple “kissing cousins.”

The couple even went so far as to send out a Christmas card with the Kardashian children’s names inscribed at the bottom from “Robert and Denice,” and what’s more, they were aware of the familial relationship when they hooked up with one another.

And she even played a part in the Trial of the Century.

“Denice was also involved in O.J.’s murder trial alongside her fiancee, as she “was the one who cooked the meals, who accompanied O.J. and Kardashian to Nicole’s funeral, who was an eyewitness to the various way they disguised themselves to avoid the media. And on the day the arrest warrant was issued, charging O.J. with a double homicide, it was Denice who advised her fiancee to quickly summon Al Cowlings to act as O.J.’s protector in case he tried to injure or kill himself, a decision she’d come to regret.”

Interestingly enough, in the wake of this explosive Kardashian rumor, is the fact that while third cousins cannot legally marry — thus meeting the legal criteria for incest — if third cousins get together, they are prime candidates for having a lot of healthy children, according to Fox News.

“The researchers suggest marrying third and fourth cousins is so optimal for reproduction because they sort of have the “best of both worlds.” While first-cousin couples could have inbreeding problems, couples who are far-removed from each other could have genetic incompatibilities.”

So…it’s okay, we guess?

What do you think of this latest Kardashian rumor? Leave your thoughts about the latest Kardashian rumor in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]