Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright News: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Needs To Change Before Getting Married

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright will soon star in their own spinoff and during the new series, the Vanderpump Rules couple will be seen chatting about a future marriage.

According to a newly released promotional clip for the first season of Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, Cartwright is seen admitting that Taylor needs to change a few things before they tie the knot and her mother Sherri agrees.

“Well first off, he would have to fix his temper,” Cartwright explained, via a report by Radar Online on July 26.

Brittany Cartwright continued on, telling the cameras that her boyfriend of two years would have to bring himself down a notch and realize that he is not “the big man on campus all the time.” She also said Taylor needs to become more level-headed. As she explained, Taylor can be a really great guy but at the drop of a dime, he can turn around and do something completely stupid.

Brittany Cartwright also slammed Jax Taylor’s mouth and said he should have more respect for those around him.

Brittany Cartwright’s mom echoed her sentiments and said she would like to see Jax Taylor become more conservative and start saving his money for the future.

According to a previous report shared by Radar Online, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright faced hardships during filming on Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky and while the SUR Restaurant bartender reportedly says he wants to marry Cartwright, he simply isn’t ready at this time.

A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Jul 1, 2017 at 10:39pm PDT

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright began dating one another over two years ago after meeting in Las Vegas and just months later, Cartwright moved from Kentucky to Los Angeles and began living with her boyfriend.

A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Jun 29, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

In addition to their roles on their new spinoff series, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright continue to star on Vanderpump Rules and for the past several weeks, they have been filming the upcoming sixth season with their co-stars.

To see more of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, tune into the premiere of Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky Season 1 on Wednesday, August 23, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV and check out a clip from the upcoming series below.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]