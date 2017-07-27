‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Is Possible, HBO’s Casey Bloys Confirms

Big Little Lies Season 2 could still happen according to HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys. During the summer press tour of the Television Critics Association on Wednesday, July 26, Bloys confirmed that he asked Liane Moriarty to “take a crack at” formulating ideas for a potential Season 2. The HBO boss continued, saying he will “be very curious” as to what Moriarty will come up with.

Big Little Lies Season 2 Early Development

Bloys’ confirmation about the status of Big Little Lies Season 2 gives a ray of hope to fans who want to see more of the story. Back in April, Big Little Lies writer Liane Moriarty told the Sydney Morning Herald that the producers asked her to “come up with some ideas.” She clarified she had no plans to write a book “but perhaps a new story” and see what happens.

“I’m absolutely open to it because, once I started thinking, it was too much fun to see what I could do and to see these characters again. And there’s definitely places you can go.”

Moriarty also hinted on the direction of the story for the possible Season 2. During the said interview, she revealed her shock about HBO’s decision to leave out Bonnie’s back story. For the second season, she wanted to have more of Bonnie’s story based on the book. Moriarty also revealed she wanted to show what would happen to Celeste. The end of Celeste’s “terrible relationship” is another area Moriarty finds interesting to explore.

is this the one you guys are talking about? pic.twitter.com/MJfdiKOXXb — Big Little Lies (@Big_Little_Lies) April 4, 2017

Outlook For An Extended Franchise

With HBO’s confirmation about their interest on a possible second season, another important question needs to be answered – are the cast members interested in doing it?

As reported in TVLine, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon are keen on doing another installment of Big Little Lies. Jean-Marc Vallee, who served as the director and executive producer of the series, stood his ground on the issue of having another installment during an interview.

“No, no, this is the perfect ending. There is no way; there’s no reason to make a Season 2. That was meant to be a one-time deal, and it’s finishing in a way where it’s for the audience to imagine what can happen. If we do a season two, we’ll break that beautiful thing and spoil it.”

Wow! So thrilled about the #Emmys Nominations for #BigLittleLies! The cast & crew worked so hard to make this happen! Thanks to all the fans pic.twitter.com/5acNwqFw9m — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) July 13, 2017

The agreement of the two leading ladies who also served as executive producers could be the key to changing Vallee’s mind. Bloys acknowledged the director’s stand on having a Season 2, but he added, “Nicole and Reese can be very persuasive.”

While Bloys is open to possibilities, he emphasized that certain things needed to be addressed first. According to him, they had “to see the material and see if it’s worth everyone’s time.” If they find the material worthy of a second season, he said they will have a meeting with the directors.

For now, there’s no definite word on whether Big Little Lies Season 2 is happening, but the people behind it are certainly exploring the possibility.

Get some closure with an inside look at the #BigLittleLies finale. pic.twitter.com/foXopOfJ2Y — HBO (@HBO) April 4, 2017

