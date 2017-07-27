Bella Hadid Posts Sultry Photo To Announce She Quit Smoking

Bella Hadid let her fans know she quit smoking by sharing a sultry photo of herself puffing on a cigarette. The 20-year-old model posted the image to her Instagram on Tuesday with the simple caption “I quit.”

Within 24 hours, over 500,000 people liked Bella’s post as they offered her words of support. Commenters let Hadid know just how proud they are to learn she’s kicking the unhealthy habit.

“This made me smile. Proud of you Bella, keep it up.”

While Bella has not been overly public about smoking, she has been photographed with cigarettes in the past. The Daily Mail reported on the model being spotted smoking while dining out in France this past May.

She was also seen lighting up in the bathroom at the 2017 Met Gala in May with Paris Jackson and Ruby Rose, reported Hollywood Life.

Hollywood Life also reported on Hadid announcing she quit cigarettes as the site states her fans cannot be any more proud.

“Bella’s fans couldn’t be more thrilled that the model has given up smoking.”

The article went on to detail the drama that surrounded Bella and her fellow stars after they photographed themselves taking a smoke break at the Met Gala.

“People pointed out that it’s against NYC law to do the deed inside, and many attendees and donors found it disrespectful for the women to smoke near the art.”

I quit ???? A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jul 25, 2017 at 5:32pm PDT

Hollywood Life suggests that perhaps this controversy played some small role in Hadid deciding to quit.

“Perhaps Bella took that all into consideration before deciding to quit!”

However, Bella has not yet addressed the reasons behind her decision to quit smoking. Fans may assume the model has given up cigarettes for her health as that’s why most people end up quitting.

Some of the commenters seem to believe Bella is putting her health first now as they shared their thoughts on her Instagram post.

“Good job! Healthy lungs.” “You’ll feel much better.”

Other fans said it’s good Hadid is swearing off cigarettes as smoking them is “not a good look.”

“Thank God you quit cigarettes. They don’t benefit you at all.”

Paradise Happy BB???????? A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jul 12, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

Bella has been open when discussing her health in the past as she addressed criticism stating she is too thin to model for Nike.

“My weight fluctuates and so does everybody’s and I think that if people are gonna judge, that’s the worst you can possibly do because everybody is different.”

She also previously discussed her battle with Lyme disease, which her mom Yolanda Hadid also struggles with, after being diagnosed in 2012.

“My teenage years were taken from me.”

It seems Bella is putting her health first as she was spotted out jogging in New York City this week before announcing she quit smoking.

And her fans couldn’t be any more supportive as they applaud her decision and offer words of encouragement as they comment on her social media post.

[Featured Image by Antony Jones/Getty Images]