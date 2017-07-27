‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Anjelica Has Trouble Keeping Hattie And Bonnie In Line, Will Her Plan Fail?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Anjelica Deveraux (Morgan Fairchild) will have trouble controlling Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall) and Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans). Will Anjelica’s plan to destroy Adrienne fail because her minions are out of control? Or will she still figure out a way to ruin Adrienne’s life?

According to Daytime Royalty Online, Anjelica Deveraux will have some problems when it comes to her plan to destroy Adrienne on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers tease that she will experience difficulty keeping Hattie and Bonnie under control. Fans have already seen the issues with Hattie pretending to be Marlena Evans. Not only does she not know psychiatry, but she can’t even wear Marlena’s clothes without constantly scratching. If she gets upset, then Hattie forgets she is impersonating Marlena and her real voice, walk, and personality comes through.

As for Bonnie on Days Of Our Lives, she will be pretending to be Adrienne. Even though she has agreed to participate in Anjelica’s plan, she has her own agenda. She wants revenge against Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) for “stealing” Mickey Horton all those years ago. Bonnie is an experienced con artist, so she could pull it off. However, she is an unstoppable force. Her goals are going to come before Anjelica’s and it could cause the two women to butt heads.

Even though Anjelica will have some issues with Hattie and Bonnie, her plan will continue. Days Of Our Lives spoilers for August reveal that she will put the next phase of her plan in motion.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Hattie will put Marlena Evans in an insane asylum. Wearing a straight jacket and being stuck in a room at the psychiatric hospital, how will she get out of that mess?

John Black (Drake Hogestyn) has always saved “Doc” before, but right now he is in Greece trying to solve Deimos Kiriakis’ (Vincent Irizarry) murder. Sonny (Freddie Smith) is behind bars for the crime, but everyone knows he didn’t kill the soap opera villain. John and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) are trying to get some information out of Xander Cook (Paul Telfer), but it isn’t going as well as they hoped.

When John returns to Salem, will he figure out that Marlena is literally not herself? When will everyone realize what Anjelica, Hattie, and Bonnie are up to on Days of Our Lives?

