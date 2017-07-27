Sami Zayn Finally Receiving Huge Main Event Push After ‘WWE SummerSlam’

In 2014, Sami Zayn was arguably the biggest babyface in the wrestling industry in the early days of NXT. A lot of fans believed he would become a household name once he moved to the main roster. However, a long recovery from shoulder surgery cooled off his momentum, but he has been a strong babyface for both Raw and SmackDown Live. Sami Zayn is slowly climbing the ranks and earning his spot as a main event player.

Recently, the mid-year stats have been revealed. By the numbers, Sami Zayn is one of the hardest-working performers in WWE today. He’s had more matches than anyone and his work rate is through the roof. As a result, WWE officials have taken notice and it’s now being reported that his reward is coming shortly after SummerSlam. Apparently, Sami will receive a big push into the main event this fall on SmackDown Live.

A lot of people will be thrilled to see “The Underdog From the Underground” receive a push into the WWE Title picture later this year. NXT fans know his potential to be a top babyface for the company, so the focus and attention on him could provide a major boost to his popularity. SmackDown Live has also become the “land of opportunity” since the brand extension, and Zayn could be the next star to seize that opportunity.

Zayn has shared his disappointment with his position in WWE, which makes a lot of sense considering how intense his work rate has been since returning from shoulder surgery. He hasn’t won many big matches on the main roster despite having some big rivalries over the past two years. However, it seems that Zayn has earned favor with WWE officials and the recent win over Mike Kanellis could be a sign of things to come.

The WWE Universe understands that Sami performs with great passion. His enthusiasm is compelling, but the powers that be utilizing it to captivate the WWE Universe could transform him from being a good hand on SmackDown Live to being one of the best babyfaces in the company. Sami Zayn is a 15-year veteran who knows how to make the most out of his chances. WWE officials are going to give him an opportunity to be a top guy after SummerSlam. If he performs well and the fans get behind him, a lot can change for him.

[Featured Image by WWE]