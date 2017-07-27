One Dead And Five Critically Injured After ‘Fireball’ Ride Malfunctions At Ohio State Fair: Updated With Video

Tragedy has struck the Ohio State Fair in Columbus as one person is dead and at least five others are critically injured after a ride malfunctioned on Wednesday.

NBC 4I is reporting that the one death and five severe injuries have been confirmed by the Columbus Division of Fire. Steve Martin is the Battalion Chief and he said that there is one other person who was injured in the malfunction of the ride, but that person is in stable condition.

Update 2 at 9:13 p.m. Eastern

Videos of the incident at the Ohio State Fair have now popped up on Twitter. Please note that the following video should be viewed at your own risk as it is quite graphic. It can be viewed on Twitter by clicking this link.

Update 1 at 9 p.m. Eastern

—-Begin original article

According to WKBW, the ride in question is the “Fire Ball” which was said to have seriously malfunctioned after being in perfect operating order earlier in the day. One Twitter user by the handle of @xgraceok stated that she had ridden the Fireball earlier in the day, long before the collapse in the early part of the evening.

The NY Daily News is reporting that the Fire Ball attraction is one that has fair visitors strapped into seats and then spun around a central point while being lifted up into the air. Forty-year-old Justin Eckard confirmed that the ride vehicle was in “full swing” when the car detached from the arm and hit hard into the ground.

Most of those riding the Fireball at the time appeared to be teenagers.

Right now, there is not a lot of information regarding the exact status of the six people who were injured in the malfunction of the “Fire Ball” or their identities. The identity of the one person who has died has also not yet been released as authorities are awaiting family members to advise them of the situation.

Some witnesses are hopping on social media to advise further information on the accident which happened around 7:30 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday night.

It was originally stated that the attraction had just broken down with riders still stuck in their seats. That is when things apparently took a different turn and the ride had further issues which caused the injuries and death.

The Dayton Daily News reported that “numerous” emergency responders were on the scene and others heading to the Ohio State Fair. The fair just opened today and was set to run through Aug. 6. There is no word as of this time if the fair will operate as scheduled from this point forward.

The malfunction of the Fire Ball ride at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday left many people afraid and others hoping their loved ones were alright. While not all of the information is known as of this writing, the Columbus emergency personnel have confirmed that at least one person has died while six others have suffered injuries. Five of those six people are in critical condition.

