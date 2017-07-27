Cruise Ship Death: Woman Dies After Domestic Dispute On Princess Cruise Ship

A shocking cruise ship death has caught the attention of authorities from the FBI, who are currently investigating the case. Radar Online shared that a woman died while on a Princess Cruise ship after a domestic dispute. The woman was on the Emerald Princess when she lost her life. The 39-year-old woman died while she was in Alaska aboard the cruise ship.

Around 9 p.m. the woman allegedly was involved in a domestic dispute, and then died later. At this time, passengers have been told that they can’t leave the ship at all. Amy Joseph, who is on the boat, said that there was a big announcement asking for security and medical staff. She revealed that the next morning they found out that someone had ended up dying on the ship.

FBI spokeswoman Staci Feger-Pellessier did share a few details about the case. She simply shared that they have not arrested anyone yet. They will be visiting the ship in Juneau so that they can work on the investigation. Since this happened in water, the FBI has jurisdiction and will be the ones working the case. As of right now, the passengers are supposed to still be able to leave the ship and go on excursions, but they will be doing the investigation before this happens. No word yet on if guests will get a partial refund or credit due to the cruise interruption caused by this death.

The passenger explained that everyone is just staying busy doing things on the ship right now. They aren’t making them stay in their room, and they are allowed to do things on the boat. No word on if the person who was allegedly involved in the domestic dispute is being held or is allowed to be out with the other passengers.

