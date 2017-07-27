‘Big Brother 19’ Recap: Spoilers From July 26 Episode, Veto Results, Jessica Graf Eviction Plan Destroyed?

The July 26 Big Brother 19 episode recap comes from Wednesday night on CBS. The primary focus of this episode was to show how the Veto Competition and Veto Ceremony went for the house over the weekend, but also how Jessica Graf’s eviction plans are progressing. The BB19 cast had a lot of excitement leading up to and including the Week 4 Veto Competition, giving producers a lot to work with when it finally came time to show it on CBS. This Episode 14 recap comes from a live CBS presentation on Wednesday, July 26, at 8 p.m. PT/ET.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Cody Nickson won the Battle Back Competition and then later on that evening, Jessica Graf won the Head of Household Competition. This gave Jessica and Cody complete control of the BB19 house, with the showmance also controlling the Halting Hex, as awarded by America. There were a lot of Big Brother 19 spoilers coming out through the live feeds and posted on social media about what went on during the ensuing 48 hours, but it took until July 26 for the CBS viewers to see it all play out.

After the “previously on Big Brother” segment of the show, it was time for some Diary Room sessions, including Josh Martinez having another breakdown. He had just found out that he was nominated for eviction with Ramses Soto, but it wasn’t really something that Jessica or Cody tried to keep as a secret. Ramses was also unhappy about being nominated again, but he was taking the news like a champ. Then it was time for Cody to celebrate (make out) with Jessica about the nomination speeches.

Despite Jessica Graf making it public information that Josh Martinez was her eviction target, Paul Abrahamian started figuring out a way to make sure that Josh stayed in the BB19 house. Paul’s thinking was that if Josh stayed in the game, it would keep Josh as the primary target and take the attention away from himself a bit. He started putting that plan in motion by speaking with several other houseguests (including Josh) about overthrowing the HOH for the week. The plan was also to keep Jessica completely in the dark.

At the Week 4 Veto Competition, the houseguests participated in a familiar “explosion” challenge. They had to watch images of ingredients getting flashed on a screen and when the images were done, answer a question correlating to when an image was shown. For instance, if the fourth ingredient was to add strawberry to a concoction, they had to make sure they remembered the correct order. Failing to do so correctly led to an “explosion” sending paint all over the competitor and eliminating them.

Continuing the July 26 Big Brother 19 recap, Christmas Abbott, Cody Nickson, and Jason Dent joined Ramses Soto, Josh Martinez, and Jessica Graf as the six participants in the Veto Competition. Christmas was eliminated first and then Josh, Jason, and Ramses were all eliminated in the same round. That left just Jessica and Cody competing for the Power of Veto. Cody then claimed to have thrown the challenge, allowing Jessica to win the power again.

After some internal debate (with Cody Nickson) about possibly trying to back door another target, Jessica Graf ended up deciding that she wasn’t going to alter her original nominations. That decision was aided by Paul Abrahamian convincing Josh Martinez to continue poking at the showmance in power and help them con Jessica into believing her plan was working. She then declined to use the power at the Veto Ceremony. This means that at the July 27 Eviction Ceremony, the BB19 house will decide whether to evict Josh Martinez or Ramses Soto.

That brings an end to the July 26 Big Brother 19 recap of Episode 14 of the season. There is still some more information out there, including how the July 27 eviction vote is expected to turn out. For fans of the show wanting to learn about those Big Brother 19 spoilers, a previous article by the Inquisitr can be found here that explains it all.

