Kailyn Lowry Was Reportedly Left Devastated By Chris Lopez’s Cheating

Kailyn Lowry was reportedly devastated after learning that her former boyfriend Chris Lopez, the father of her third child, cheated on her during filming on Teen Mom 2 Season 8.

Although the reality star told a friend during Monday night’s episode of the show that she wasn’t too impacted by her split due to the fact that her former partner wasn’t yet involved in many aspects of her life, a new report claims there is more to the story.

Kailyn Lowry “has been extremely strong during this pregnancy but it’s been much harder than most people realize because she’s still heartbroken over the way Chris treated her,” a source told Hollywood Life on July 26.

As the insider revealed, Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez were reportedly friends before they became romantic with one another. So, when they parted ways, the reality star lost not only a boyfriend but also a friend.

Prior to their split, as revealed by Hollywood Life, Chris Lopez reportedly made all sorts of promises to the Teen Mom 2 star and she believed she could trust him. Then, after realizing that he was cheating on her with “tons of girls,” Kailyn Lowry’s relationship with Lopez came crashing down. As the source continued, Lopez turned out to be a completely different person than the man Lowry thought she knew and the heartbreaking turn of events were completely devastating.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

Kailyn Lowry admitted during a previous episode of Teen Mom 2 that her former boyfriend was refusing to appear alongside her on camera, likely because he didn’t want anyone to know about their relationship.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on May 8, 2017 at 3:17pm PDT

Kailyn Lowry is currently mom to two children, 7-year-old Isaac and 3-year-old Lincoln, from her past relationships with Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, respectively.

Kailyn Lowry has not yet confirmed when her third child is due, nor has she revealed whether or not her former boyfriend will be involved with the child.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and new cast member Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]