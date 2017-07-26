‘Once Upon A Time’ Season 7, Episode 3 Spoilers: Title Revealed, What Does It Mean?

Once Upon A Time Season 7 premieres this fall on ABC network. A lot of spoilers were revealed at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con. More recently, co-creator Adam Horowitz teased the title for Episode 3. What is it called and what does it hint about the fairy tale drama?

OUAT spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want clues on what could happen on the long-running series.

According to a tweet by the showrunner, the title of Season 7, Episode 3 is “The Garden Of Forking Paths.” What does this mean and how will it affect the characters?

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Once Upon A Time Season 7 spoilers from Comic-Con tease that the setting is going to be in a development called Hyperion Heights. It just happens to also be the title of the season premiere episode. It was revealed that in Hyperion Heights, there will be both magical creatures as well as people without any kind of special abilities. That is a bit different from what fans are used to seeing. After all, for the past six years, Storybrooke had everyone cursed.

So, what does the title of OUAT Season 7, Episode 3 mean? Well, it seems that “The Garden Of Forking Paths” could indicate people will run into each other. It is already known that Henry Mills (formerly Jared S. Gilmore, currently Andrew J. West) will want to discover other storybooks and their respective worlds. However, he gets into trouble. Regina Mills (Lana Parrilla) and Hook (Colin O’Donoghue) will have to save him.

Also, it was teased that Henry literally crashes into Cinderella’s (Dania Ramirez) carriage. Could Episode 3 go into the beginning of the love story between Henry and Cinderella in Once Upon A Time? It was revealed that the two end up getting married and have a daughter together, Lucy. However, Henry either doesn’t remember Lucy or is choosing to ignore the fact that he has a child. Just like Henry approached his birth mother, Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison) in the first season, Lucy will knock on Henry’s door in the Season 7 premiere.

OUAT Season 7 spoilers revealed that Lucy will go to Henry saying that his family needs him. In the trailer released at Comic-Con, it was teased that there will be a different curse and another savior. There will also be a new villain introduced, Cinderella’s wicked stepmother, Lady Tremaine (Gabrielle Anwar).

What do you think “The Garden Of Forking Paths” means? What are your predictions for Once Upon A Time Season 7, Episode 3?

