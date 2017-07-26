Camilla Parker-Bowles Sidelined Once Again As Prince William Tells Charlotte And George About Princess Diana?

Camilla Parker-Bowles appears to have been sidelined once again from the royal family as the days are inching closer to the commemoration of Princess Diana’s death. In a recent interview, Prince William shared that his late mother Diana’s presence in their home has become more apparent as more photos of Diana are hung on the walls of their home.

The entire world will be commemorating the death of Princess Diana in August, and one of her sons, Prince William, is out to keep memories of the Princess of Wales fresh and alive in the minds of his and Kate Middleton’s children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Per Celeb Dirty Laundry, the 35-year-old prince recently told ITV in an interview that he tells Prince George and Princess Charlotte stories about their grandmother.

Prince William admitted that he was the one responsible for telling them such kinds of stories since Kate was not yet a part of their lives when Diana was still alive. Prince William shared that he tries to surround his kids with memories of Princess Diana by hanging more photos of her around the house and telling stories about who she was as a mother and as a person to let them know of her existence.

The publication notes that this may be Prince William’s subtle way of sidelining Camilla Parker-Bowles, especially after the Duchess of Cornwall released a tell-all book, the details of which seemingly attempt to change the public’s opinion about her. Furthermore, this statement from the Duke of Cambridge also seemingly hints on Camilla’s relationship with Diana’s sons, as neither of the three openly talk about each other on interviews.

There are also rumors that Prince William and Kate are trying to keep their children away from Camilla as much as possible; however, there is no way to verify whether such kinds of rumors are true. If there’s one thing that they keep their children away from, Vanity Fair reports that Prince George and Princess Charlotte are banned from using iPads at home.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly doing whatever it takes to raise their children the way other families do. However, it remains a fact that Prince George and Princess Charlotte are members of the royal family and this is already starting to dawn on them, as George is beginning to ask a lot of questions and noticing how different he is from his friends.

