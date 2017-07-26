Briana DeJesus Instagram: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Blasts Luis After He Fails To Pay Child Support?

Briana DeJesus isn’t happy with the father of her child.

According to a new report, the newest addition to Teen Mom 2 recently shared a scathing Instagram post in which she called out the father of one, or both, of her children for failing to pay child support while being paid to appear on the MTV reality series.

On Wednesday, July 26, In Touch Weekly magazine revealed the reality star and mother of two had taken to social media to share some harsh words seemingly aimed at the father of her child, Luis Miguel, who reportedly hasn’t been around for their daughter since Stella Star’s birth on July 2.

“N***as be making money off their kids and still don’t help support them or see them,” Briana DeJesus reportedly wrote on her page along with a post that may have been deleted.

The reality star went on to reveal that she would allow her baby’s father to enjoy the fame now for a while. However, when it comes to child support, Briana DeJesus has no plans to let Miguel or her other child’s father, Devoin Austin, off the hook, even after her kids turn 18.

Devoin Austin is the father of Briana DeJesus’ 5-year-old daughter Nova. As fans may recall, the former couple was first seen together during the fourth season of 16 & Pregnant and continued to document their drama for Teen Mom 3, which was canceled after just one season on MTV.

During Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 8, Briana DeJesus and Luis Miguel’s relationship took a turn for the worse after she learned that Miguel had been cheating on her with another woman. As fans saw, Briana DeJesus admitted that while she wanted her second child to have a mother and a father, she could no longer allow herself to be involved in a relationship with Miguel.

Briana DeJesus does not appear to be dating anyone at the moment and seems to be completely focused on being a mother of two.

