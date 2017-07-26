‘Vikings’ Season 5 News: Bjorn Explains Why He Slept With Lagertha’s Girlfriend

Season 4 of History Channel’s Vikings saw Bjorn Ironside sleep with his mother’s girlfriend, Astrid. But, why did this happen? The actor who plays Bjorn, Alexander Ludwig, explained his character’s reasoning at the recent Vikings panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

In Episode 17 (titled “The great Army”) of Season 4 of Vikings, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) ended up sleeping with Lagertha’s (Katheryn Winnick) girlfriend, Astrid (Josefin Asplund). At that point in the series, it was unclear just why Bjorn might do this to his mother. However, Alexander Ludwig was asked this question during the Vikings panel at San Diego Comic-Con and he revealed why it happened.

According to Ludwig, Vikings fans are viewing this incident through the current generation’s eyes. Back in the days of the Vikings, an event such as this was far less of a personal insult than it would be today.

“You watch the show and everyone has a conventional way of looking at things,” Ludwig explained before Travis Fimmel arrived in the audience dressed as a kangaroo. Although, at that point, no one was aware Fimmel had arrived, only that someone in a costume had entered the room and they were speculating on what the person was dressed as.

However, once things had settled down, Alexander further explained Bjorn’s actions in Season 4 of Vikings. As he explains, History Channel, and the show’s writer, Michael Hirst, only has a limited amount of time to address certain Viking events and customs within the series.

“The whole idea behind that, was, that was normal… You can’t look at it from the way we all live our lives and what we think is conventional. That’s not how they lived. You look at the show from our perspective it seems brutal. But, back then, Bjorn is suddenly becoming a man and he’s taking what he wants.”

While Ludwig is aware this may make Bjorn more unlikable in Season 5 of Vikings, he’s okay with that, because, as he points out, “no one is perfect.”

As yet, it is unclear, how this affair will continue or affect the further relationships with all involved moving forward in Vikings. Only by tuning into Season 5 will reveal the answer.

History Channel has also released the official synopsis for Season 5 of Vikings.

“Season 5 begins with Ivar the Boneless asserting his leadership over the Great Heathen Army, while Lagertha reigns as Queen of Kattegat. Ivar’s murder of his brother Sigurd sets the stage for vicious battles to come as Ragnar’s sons plot their next moves after avenging their father’s death. Bjorn follows his destiny into the Mediterranean Sea and Floki who is suffering from the loss of his wife Helga, takes to the seas submitting himself to the will of the Gods. This season is full of startling alliances and unbelievable betrayals as the Vikings fight to rule the world.”

Season 5 of Vikings will premiere on the History Channel on Wednesday, November 29.

