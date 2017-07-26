Major Backlash Against WWE Officials For Booking John Cena Vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Next Week On ‘SmackDown Live’

On SmackDown Live, Daniel Bryan announced that John Cena will face Shinsuke Nakamura next week in a No. 1 Contenders Match for the right to face Jinder Mahal for the WWE Title at WWE SummerSlam. The announcement has brought a mixed reaction from the WWE Universe. On one hand, Cena vs. Nakamura is a dream match most fans would love to see, but a lot of people are unhappy about it happening next week.

The argument is that a huge match like Cena vs. Nakamura shouldn’t be given away on free television. The odds of the match ending without a dirty finish is unlikely, but some fans feel that WWE officials are giving something truly special away by booking Cena vs. Nakamura on SmackDown Live rather than on a PPV. A lot of fans have taken to social media and even criticized and blamed Road Dogg for the “horrible” booking.

There’s a lot of backlash against WWE officials from the fans for booking the dream match on SmackDown Live. However, not all fans feel the same way. WWE SummerSlam is only a few weeks away. WWE officials are utilizing Cena versus Nakamura to set two big matches for the card on the biggest party of the summer.

The expectation has been that John Cena will challenge Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at WWE SummerSlam for a long time. Apparently, AJ Styles has been trying to convince Vince McMahon to book a rematch between himself and Nakamura. The likelihood of both these matches taking place next month in Brooklyn is very high, but WWE officials likely just want to have another huge match on SmackDown Live.

There is no doubt that a match between John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura is something special for a PPV event or the grandest stage of them all. There may be some complaints about WWE officials booking their first match on an edition of SmackDown Live, but most fans will still tune in because they want to see their match happen for the first time. Cena vs. Nakamura can still headline any WWE event in the near future.

