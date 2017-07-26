‘The Walking Dead’: Could The AMC Series Go International? Scott M. Gimple And Robert Kirkman Respond

The Walking Dead has already featured a few different locations, but fans have only seen the zombie outbreak in the United States. At the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con, showrunner Scott M. Gimple and creator Robert Kirkman were asked about it possibly going overseas. Could viewers eventually see other countries affected by the ZA? Could TWD ever go international? Find out what the men in charge had to say about it.

According to TV Guide, Gimple and Kirkman were asked about the possibility of the show going global. So far, the television series has been based in Georgia. The companion series, Fear The Walking Dead, has focused on the outbreak beginning in Los Angeles, and eventually, some of the characters ended up in Mexico. So, what are the chances that viewers could one day see how the zombie apocalypse has affected other areas of the world?

Gimple said that it is entirely possible that it could happen. In fact, the showrunner teased that it is something that they would like to see happen. As for Kirkman, he joked to get ready for The Walking Dead: Sweden.

“I would say it is entirely possible it would happen. I’d say it was something… something we want to see.”

The TWD bosses would not give any clues if Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and the others would do some traveling or if there would be international spinoffs. With an outbreak that is affecting the entire world, anything could happen.

Other revelations during The Walking Dead panel at Comic-Con included the fact that there will never be a cure. The series is based on a zombie outbreak and how survivors handle the new world. If there were a cure or a treatment, then it would make for a pretty boring show, Kirkman explained. He also said that there are no plans to make anyone immune to a zombie bite.

“We try not to be definitive. But the answers are no, and no.”

Get back on track. #BTS of #TWD Season 8 A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Jul 25, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

As for the scene in The Walking Dead Season 8 trailer that has everyone talking, there is a reason Rick looks old. No, it has nothing to do with him dying, either. After the All-Out war in the TWD comic books, there is a bit of a time jump. Rick is older, uses a cane because of his injured leg, and has a beard. It is clear that “old Rick” in the trailer was confirming that the war would be won and that the show could jump ahead a few years, like in the comic books.

A glimpse #BTS of #TWD Season 8. A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Jul 25, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

What do you think of the possibility that The Walking Dead could go international?

[Featured Image by AMC]