Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic Has A New Band Called Giants In The Trees, New Music Video

Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic has kept a relatively low profile since that band’s career was cut short by the death of frontman Kurt Cobain in 1994. While Novoselic has been involved a few musical projects, such as his band Eyes Adrift and a stint playing bass for legendary punk band Flipper, he has mostly stayed out of the limelight, with the notable exception of a performance in 2012 in which the surviving Nirvana members joined Paul McCartney at a Hurricane Sandy benefit concert to perform a song they wrote together called “Cut Me Some Slack.”

For the past year or so, however, Novoselic has been playing shows around the Pacific Northwest with a new band called Giants in the Trees. In that band, Novoselic switches between playing the bass guitar and the accordion, an instrument that hearkens back to Novoselic’s Croatian roots.

According to the Chinook Observer, Krist Novoselic met the other members of Giants in the Trees by becoming involved in the Skamokawa Grange in Washington’s Wahkiakum County, the place Novoselic calls home. All the members of the band are Skamokawa Grange members. Rather than capitalize instantly on Novoselic’s fame, they decided to keep things fairly local, work on some good material, and play shows in small venues and bars. By the sound of the new single, “Sasquatch,” the strategy has paid off. The song has a very natural, earthy, indie rock vibe, featuring the vocals of the band’s frontwoman, Jillian Raye. It’s not a stretch to imagine that many Nirvana fans will be happy with what they hear.

In addition to Krist Novoselic on bass and accordion and Jillian Raye on vocals, Giants in the Trees features Erik Friend on drums and Ray Prestegard on guitar and harmonica. The band is currently recording an album with Jack Endino, a name Nirvana fans will recognize as the guy who recorded Nirvana’s first album, Bleach, and also did recording work for Soundgarden and Mudhoney.

According to Pacific Northwest Inlander, Krist Novoselic says his new band has been greeted warmly by people who have come to see them play, most of whom show up because they know who he is from his time as the bass player for one of the most famous bands in the world.

“People come to see me. There are Nirvana fans,” Novoselic said.

“But then the band starts, and that has to go away. It’s just, what is this band now? It seems like we hold people’s attention. We get a good response. And I think that’s because of our approach to music.”

Check out the new video for “Sasquatch” by Krist Novoselic and Giants in the Trees below.

