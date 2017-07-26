Sean Spicer Wooed By ‘Dancing With The Stars’ — ‘One Door Closes, Waltz Opens Up’

Sean Spicer may already have his next gig lined up. All he needs to do is put on his dancing shoes and say “yes.” The latest buzz suggests Sean Spicer is being courted by Dancing with the Stars. It is not a rumor, Fox News live reports that Dancing with the Stars is eyeing the previous White House Press Secretary for its next season.

According to the Washington Examiner, Spicer has been seen with some of the top brass from the top news networks around the Big Apple. Trump’s former White House Secretary was seen in Manhattan on Friday where he reportedly met with four head honchos from four different networks last week.

Spicer met with ABC, NBC, Fox News, and CBS, all reportedly courting the man who carries a lot of wisdom about the inner sanctums of the present day White House administration. While that started a bit of a buzz, the interest across the social media sites spiked with the news of Dancing with the Stars reaching out to Spicer to get him on their next season.

The folks on social media had a field day with this news, saying things like “Spicer has been practicing for months… dancing around every issue like a Russian ballerina,” which was tweeted by Wallace Ritchie as one of the many comments left on Zach Braff’s tweet seen below. Nicki and Nadeem tweeted that Spicer is “The most misunderstood of all the Spice Girls.”

Red Donna Ann’s tweeted comment was comical in nature, she writes, “It’ll be s refreshing change from six months of doing The Crawl.” There were plenty of references to Spicer “dancing around the issues.” Infobahn said, “When one door closes a waltz opens.” Folks were relentless with “dancing” jokes once hearing the news that Spicer might be a contestant on the next season of Dancing with the Stars.

Can't wait to see Sean Spicer waltz on Dancing With the Stars. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 21, 2017

If Spicer does sign up to appear on Dancing with the Stars, he won’t be the first Trump official to do so. Rick Perry, Trump’s Energy Secretary appeared on the show in 2016. Spicer “famously performed” the Texas cha-cha on the show, writes the Washington Examiner.

Sean Spicer, who spent months yelling "fake news," just had high-level meetings at ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox News: https://t.co/ESZJ59Tk4U — Jenna Johnson (@wpjenna) July 26, 2017

Perry couldn’t rave enough about his time on Dancing with the Stars. He spoke with reporters after he was eliminated saying, “It is a great privilege to be on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ and more importantly I got to see and have a whole new appreciation for some professionals.”

Spicer has been asked about the possibility of appearing with his dancing shoes on for the ABC show, but he won’t deny or confirm his intentions. He did, however, say “no comment,” according to Page Six.

Sean Spicer has already been approached about the Spicey-est gig imaginable: Dancing With the Stars https://t.co/KweyGvLzKO — New York Magazine (@NYMag) July 26, 2017

After he announced his resignation on Friday, Spicer was seen at the major news networks, “coming out of high-level meetings,” reports Page Six. They have also confirmed with their sources that Dancing with the Stars did reach out to Spicer.

The major networks are “wooing” the former press secretary, after all, he will bring some major insider knowledge about Trump and the White House with him to his next job. Just how much of that he’ll be willing to share is not known, but it is still a big plus by just understanding how things tick inside the Trump administration. This should give him a leg-up when it comes to knowing some back stories on the news coming from the White House.

[Featured Image by By stock_photo_world/Shutterstock]