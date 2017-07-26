‘Bringing Up Bates’ News: Erin Paine Gives Update On Daughter Brooklyn After Her Surgery

Recently, the Inquisitr shared that Erin and Chad Paine of Bringing Up Bates had to take their little girl Brooklyn in to get surgery on her finger after it started swelling. They didn’t know at all what caused it, but they had to have surgery on her finger to remove the swelling. Erin and Chad Paine have been very open about what is going on with their little girl so that the fans of Bringing Up Bates know how she is doing.

Now, Chad Paine is sharing an update on their little girl. The Bates Family Blog shared about how Brooklyn Paine is doing now and what is going on with her. Chad shared that they are grateful for all of the support they have received from fans of the show. He shared that she is doing a lot better today. This is great news, and the fans are happy to hear it.

The doctor did a surgery that removed the pressure on Brooklyn’s finger, but they still have no idea what happened to her or what caused this to happen. This surgery was also supposed to help remove the infection. Chad shared that they will be at the hospital for a few more days. Brooklyn is on antibiotics and they want to make sure that they do their job. They will be staying at the hospital just to make sure that she is fine before they go home. Hopefully, this doesn’t happen again since they do not know what caused it or how to prevent it.

So far, Chad and Erin Paine have two children. They seem very happily married and on a recent episode of Bringing Up Bates, they were looking for their own home that they can fix up instead of continuing to rent. The viewers are really interested to see if they find a home and watch them get this house fixed up and make it their own.

Fans are still sending out prayers to Brooklyn for whatever is going on with her finger. This may end up airing on an upcoming episode of Bringing Up Bates. Make sure that you don’t miss Bringing Up Bates on UP.

[Featured Image by Erin Paine/Instagram]