‘BB19’ Host Julie Chen Reveals Who Her Pick To Win This Season Was On Premiere Night — How Did She Do?

Julie Chen has hosted the wildly popular Big Brother show each of its 19 seasons over the last 17 years. Having been around the game that long, it seems she would have developed good instincts on what it takes to win, right? According to her, that isn’t so true. She appeared on the Late Late Show with James Corden and answered a few questions.

Julie is personable and loved by the fans of BB19. James Corden expressed to her how much he is enjoying the cast this season as they are keeping the house on tilt with the drama this season. When he asked her, however, who she thought would win, Julie admitted that she isn’t so good at picking the winners. On premiere night a group of the folks behind the scenes placed bets on the winner of the season. Julie put $5 on Cameron Heard. She felt that he was smart enough to have a solid shot at winning. His eviction came three hours later. To further prove how bad she is at predicting the winners, last year it was Meech that she was betting on. A week after, Julie said that Meech was evicted.

When asked about the future of the show by James Corden of the Late Late Show, Julie said that when ratings drop, you can expect to say goodbye to the show. In the case of BB19, just like previous years, ratings are great. The fans are still engaged and tuning in after all these seasons. While the schedule is draining, she is happy to have the opportunity to be on such a successful show. Julie intends on coming back as long as there is a Big Brother airing.

The cast of BB19 has made Big Brother history in a couple of areas this season. First, in week one the HOH, Cody Nickson, had to nominate five different BB19 houseguests for eviction before sending Jillian home. Now Jessica is holding more power than any other player in Big Brother history. She is HOH, has the POV, and holds the Halting Hex. At the end of this week, she will still have the hex but her HOH will not have accomplished what she was after. A mutiny on behalf of the majority of the house is set to take place during the live eviction when Jessica’s pawn will be evicted. Could Ramses have been Julie’s next pick for the possible winner of BB19?

