Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Lynne Curtin’s daughter Alexa continues to wade through legal issues, but this time, she is luckily not the defendant. Alexa Curtin is suing an Orange County Deputy Sheriff who she says raped her after a traffic stop back in 2014, and she is urging the judge to include the dash cam footage at trial. Alexa Curtin has an uphill battle ahead due to her own criminal history and the amount of time she waited before filing the complaint.

Alexa Curtin, now 23, has a history of theft and assault. At this time, she is facing 30 days in jail for violating her probation, and her probation will then reset to run through 2019. Alexa’s upcoming court date, where she is the plaintiff and Orange County Deputy Sheriff Nicholas Lee Caropino is the defendant, is already fraught with drama, and nobody has yet to set foot in the court room. Curtin’s lawyer wants the video from the dash cam and its transcript admitted into evidence, but she is trying very hard to keep her history in the adult film history out.

Alexa is also fighting credibility problems because she has kept many things a secret, only to have them come out later, like the rape and her experience in porn, which she says she did to pay for her breast implants. Even her mother Lynne, who formerly starred on RHOC, didn’t know about the adult movies and thought Alexa was just doing some modeling.

“When I found out that Alexa was involved in porn I became physically ill.”

At this time, Alexa Curtin’s lawyer is trying to get the dash cam footage entered into evidence after Deputy Caropino dropped off his partner before allegedly attacking Alexa.

“The entire video is necessary to place in context the portions cited by the County.”

The trial is scheduled to start on August 1 in Orange County, with Judge Stephen V. Wilson presiding.

Leading up to the trial there have been a number of filings on both sides of the case, including fights over verbiage. Alexa Curtin wanted to be able to use the word “rape” as part of the trial, and understandably, the other side thought the word rape would be prejudicial and influence the jury.

Alexa Curtin’s lawyer has scored a number of victories in this case. First, he was able to get a number of documents from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, including internal memos. There is still some confusion over whether Alexa was under arrest or caution when the deputy allegedly made advances. Alexa Curtin says she admitted to the officer that she had been drinking “several margaritas” at the time she was pulled over, yet she was never formally arrested or tested for her alcohol limit.

The lawsuit includes part of a conversation between Curtin and the deputy.

“The Deputy searched Plaintiff’s vehicle. Plaintiff had some of her clothing in her vehicle. While searching… the Deputy found some of Plaintiff’s underwear and began inappropriately questioning Plaintiff about her underwear, asking if the underwear belonged to her, how many pairs she had, why she needed the underwear, etc.”

