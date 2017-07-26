‘The Sims 4’ Is Releasing On PlayStation 4, Xbox One This November With Additions Like Toddlers, Newcrest

After nearly three years on PC, console players will finally be able to play with life on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The Sims 4 is coming to consoles later this year with several free features added to the game since its initial release. Console players can expect much of the same gameplay and DLC on their version of The Sims 4, too. This includes the Create-A-Sim character creator, the tools to build structures, and standard gameplay.

Free updates like the world of Newcrest, half-walls, ghosts, and even toddlers will be available at launch in The Sims 4 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. All of the current DLC for PC will eventually be available to those on console. In fact, players that pre-order the building and simulation game before release will receive the “Perfect Patio Stuff” DLC as a free bonus.

The Sims 4 is set to launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 17. A Deluxe Party Edition will also be available according to the PlayStation Blog. This edition includes the stuff pack, early access to the game, a few extra objects, and in-game hats. Items include the Flaming Tiki Bar, the Laser Light Show, decorations, and Sim outfits.

The Deluxe Party Edition grants three days of early access to the game, but players can jump in even earlier with EA Access. The monthly subscription service to Electronic Arts games is available on Xbox One, giving players on that console a chance to try The Sims 4 before buying it. Those with EA Access can start The Sims 4 playing on November 9 as noted on the game’s official website.

Although this is not the first time that an entry of The Sims franchise is available on console, it is the first time the console version will be remarkably similar to the PC selection. Developers note on the PlayStation Blog that the PlayStation 4 version contains no “major system changes” from PC, making the versions comparable.

The Sims 4 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is expected to cost $49.99 at launch with the Deluxe Party Edition priced at $59.99. Although DLC is yet to be priced individually on consoles, DLC on PC is routinely priced. As the Inquisitr reported, stuff packs often cost $9.99, game packs cost $19.99, and expansion packs cost $39.99. There are currently three expansion packs, five game packs, and 11 stuff packs on the PC option of The Sims 4.

