Danielle Stislicki Update: What Is Known So Far About Missing Michigan Woman’s Mysterious Case

Over seven months have passed since Farmington Hills, Michigan woman, Danielle Stislicki, mysteriously vanished without a trace. Although there have been recent developments in Danielle’s case, police have released very little information about her disappearance. Nevertheless, there are certain facts known so far about Danielle’s case and the circumstances surrounding it.

Danielle Disappeared After Leaving Her Workplace

Danielle, 28 at the time, went missing sometime in the late afternoon of December 2, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle did not show up for their planned meeting, her friend began to worry and decided to head to Danielle’s apartment to check on her. When the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her Independence Green apartment. Danielle failed to show up for work on Saturday, the following morning.

Danielle’s Cell Phone and Keys Have Not Been Found

Police have announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. However, Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found. This prompted authorities to announce that her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle’s Description When She Vanished

Danielle is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police Say Danielle Was a Crime Victim and Is Probably Not Alive

Police have publicly announced that Danielle was the victim of a crime and want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957. Farmington Police Chief Chuck Nebus has stated that they do not believe she will be found alive, Click on Detroit reports.

Crime Lab Testing Evidence Removed from a Home

In mid-December 2016, police searched a home in Berkley and removed a mattress. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, some floorboards from the residence were also taken and were being tested, according to Click on Detroit. The searched residence is that of former security guard, Floyd Galloway Jr., who once worked at the MetLife building where Danielle also worked.

Galloway Charged in Unrelated Assault

In June, Galloway was charged with kidnapping and sexual assault on a female jogger. The incident allegedly took place in September 2016 at Livonia Park. A woman told police that she was jogging when a man grabbed her, hit her on the side of the face, tried to drag her to a nearby river, attempted to remove her clothing, and told her he wanted to have sex with her. The jogger escaped and the suspect fled.

FBI and Police Search Hines Park for Danielle

On July 19, several law enforcement agencies conducted an exhaustive search of Hines Park, the location where the attack on the jogger allegedly occurred. They used K-9 units, cadaver dogs, and metal detectors, but reportedly found nothing related to Danielle. Following the search, police announced they are currently looking for a tan and brown striped comforter related to Danielle’s case.

Police Search Galloway’s Home Again, Along with Another Residence

Click on Detroit reports that on July 20, police again searched the Berkley home of Galloway, but it was empty with the exception of a home surveillance system. This search reportedly focused on items that may be related to the jogger attack. Authorities then turned their sights on a Royal Oak house where Galloway lived with his wife and mother-in-law over the past several months, according to Click on Detroit. Galloway’s wife reportedly gave police items they were searching for.

A Large Reward is being Offered to Find Danielle

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $34,400, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by thousands of dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $134,400.

Contact Numbers and Tip Lines Remain Active

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

